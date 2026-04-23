Liverpool signing brutally told he’ll never be good enough – but FSG won’t replace him

Jeremie Frimpong has received harsh criticism from a former Liverpool star after a disappointing debut season, but Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have completed a U-turn over a replacement signing.

Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen £29.5million for Frimpong last summer, with the Dutchman replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back after the 27-year-old’s hugely controversial move to Real Madrid. Frimpong’s arrival was exciting for Liverpool fans as he was an attacking threat at Leverkusen and also formed a great partnership with Florian Wirtz.

But both Frimpong and Wirtz have endured underwhelming campaigns on Merseyside.

Frimpong has only managed two goals and two assists in 31 appearances, way down on his goal contributions at Leverkusen.

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool head coach Arne Slot as Frimpong has battled hamstring issues, while Conor Bradley will be out until next season after suffering a knee injury in January.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has questioned whether Frimpong will ever be good enough to shine for the Reds, even if he fights off his injury problems for good.

During an appearance on Anfield Index, Molby was asked if the 25-year-old’s pace in wide areas is exactly what Slot’s side needs. He tore into Frimpong by saying: “I struggle with it, and I’ve had that problem for a while.

“It’s only natural that football fans wish new players to do well, and Frimpong only had to do one thing and people would go, ‘he’s getting better, you know.’

“I’ve always been a little bit critical, because look beyond his pace and then tell me where are the top four Premier League qualities. I don’t see it.

“He sometimes, on the pitch, acts like a kid, he sometimes plays like a kid, and he looks like a kid doesn’t he, when you see the size of him next to some of them.

“It doesn’t mean he’s not a great footballer, but this is just a different ball game.

“You’ve got to be able to look after yourself, to be physical, to play, and I just can’t see in what world that what turns this [around] is Frimpong and his pace. I can’t have that.”

Liverpool have been linked with several right-backs ever since Alexander-Arnold’s contract first started to run down.

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries has long been considered by FSG chiefs. He is an attacking full-back, like Frimpong, but is far more imposing physically.

The Reds also tried to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from Sunderland in January, as Slot worked with the versatile defender at Feyenoord.

Talks for Geertruida failed, and The Athletic report that Liverpool have also cooled on a summer move for a new right-back.

Their reporter, Gregg Evans, wrote: ‘Signing another right-back isn’t seen as a priority.’

Evans explained how Liverpool feel several other areas of the squad need far more attention than right-back.

Liverpool need a new left-back to replace Andy Robertson, as well as a right winger who can succeed from Mohamed Salah.

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Liverpool decide summer priorities

We revealed on April 15 that Liverpool are planning to sign a second forward following Hugo Ekitike’s injury.

We understand Anthony Gordon is a serious candidate as he can thrive as either a left winger or centre-forward.

Liverpool are also weighing up whether to enter the midfield market amid uncertainty over Alexis Mac Allister’s future.

Plus, Juventus are hunting Alisson, which might force Liverpool to bring in a new goalkeeper.

In terms of potential summer signings, a report claims Liverpool have made ‘enquiries’ about a Serie A superstar.

But they have stepped aside in the race for a Tottenham player, which could allow Manchester United to complete two £100m signings.