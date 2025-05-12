Liverpool have ramped up their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong, according to two separate sources, but Arne Slot has been urged to sign another right-back to replace the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold announced last week that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Despite the newly-crowned Premier League champions reportedly offering the right-back more money than Real Madrid in their talks over a new contract, the England international has decided to part ways with his boyhood club and move to Spain.

While Conor Bradley has emerged as a star at right-back, Liverpool are aware that he is only 21 and is still developing as a footballer. The Reds are looking for a more mature and established replacement for Alexander-Arnold and believe that Frimpong would be a brilliant signing in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 27 that Liverpool had shortlisted Frimpong as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that Liverpool are in “advanced talks” over signing the 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands international right-back.

Plettenberg has reported on X: “Understand Liverpool are seriously pursuing Jeremie #Frimpong. Advanced talks have already taken place.

“Following detailed analysis and due to his availability, he is currently one of the top options for #LFC to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Frimpong is planning to move this summer. The 24-y/o right wing-back can leave Leverkusen in the summer thanks to a release clause set at around €35–40m.”

Described as “amazing” and “lethal” by his Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, Frimpong has scored five goals and given 12 assists in 48 appearances this season, playing predominantly as a right wing-back.

Liverpool insider DAVEOCKOP has revealed that the Dutch star’s representative has been meaning to hold talks with Liverpool on Monday after flying into the UK.

According to the report, ‘Liverpool’s pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong has accelerated with his representative returning to the UK to conduct preliminary talks with the Anfield hierarchy’, adding that ‘talks are due to take place today’.

The insider has noted that Frimpong has a release clause of £29.6million in his contract, adding that his speed of 33.7 km/h is ‘higher than Mohamed Salah’s 32.8 km/h’.

Frimpong’s agent, Jeffery Lemmert, has posted a message on Instagram that suggests that talks are indeed going on.

📸 | Jeffery Lemmert, agent of Jeremie Frimpong Instagram: “We working ⏳” with Manchester as the location. Interesting. https://t.co/OFxrfA6Z3N pic.twitter.com/dSoXzKMHBL — BEN (@SMXLFC) May 12, 2025

Liverpool told to raid Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries

While Liverpool are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Frimpong, Alan Shearer has urged the Reds to look at an Inter Milan star to replace Alexander-Arnold.

The Newcastle United legend has been hugely impressed with Denzel Dumfries, and believes that Liverpool manager Slot could work wonders with his Dutch compatriot.

Shearer said: “Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone.

“His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, the assist in the [Champions League] semi-finals.

“Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman.

“Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

