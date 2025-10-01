Just seven games into his Liverpool career, the club’s new right-back was playing as a winger instead – and not to great effect.

Liverpool spent most of last season compiling lists of right-back targets as they braced themselves for Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave for Real Madrid. It was evidently a major priority; indeed, when the transfer window opened, their first signing was Jeremie Frimpong.

Arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong was identified as a right-back with the kind of attacking traits that could soften the blow of losing Alexander-Arnold’s creativity. But despite both being attack-minded right-backs, the two players express their creativity in different ways.

Particularly towards the end of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, Alexander-Arnold began stepping into midfield. Frimpong, on the other hand, favours width and pushes high up the pitch.

Against Galatasaray on Tuesday night, Arne Slot selected Frimpong as a starter on the right wing, with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai covering at right-back.

Frimpong lasted just over an hour before Slot took him off for fellow right-back Conor Bradley as part of a reshuffle.

Now, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see a player like Frimpong playing as a winger for Liverpool. After all, he was part of an attacking system at Bayer Leverkusen, where he was usually a wing-back ahead of a back three.

But starting higher up the pitch can reduce Frimpong’s chances of driving at opponents with his ball-carrying ability, giving him less space to work with.

Against Galatasaray, he didn’t complete any successful take-ons, nor did he make any progressive passes (a pass that takes the ball 10 yards or more towards the opponent’s goal or into the box).

The issue with Frimpong is that his role before Liverpool was one occupying spaces in between two of the roles he could fulfil in Slot’s system now. In a 4-2-3-1 shape, though, he can be a bit of an awkward fit for either the winger or full-back roles.

Formation change to help Frimpong?

Do Liverpool need to change their shape to get the best out of him? Switching to a 3-4-3 might be something worth thinking about in the long term. For now, though, they don’t have enough available centre-backs to make it work.

Slot has shown a preference for a back four throughout his managerial career, though. In that case, should Liverpool have looked for a right-back more comfortable in that kind of setup? Might they still need one?

Any decision about adding to the right-back department had to be taken with Bradley’s development in mind. While Alexander-Arnold had to be replaced, perhaps Liverpool wanted to give their other academy graduate a chance of not being blocked.

That logic could have led to signing a player with different attacking traits such as Frimpong. But it’s already leading to experimentation.

Frimpong’s first appearance on the wing for Liverpool might not be his last there. However, he should usually be stationed at right-back. In that position, he will need to make up for his lack of height with improved positional awareness.

It’s still very early to judge whether Liverpool got this transfer decision right or not. Even if they decide they need a more defensive right-back in an upcoming transfer window, it might not mean the Frimpong move was a failure – but he would have to improve on the wing if that was where he was going to start playing more.

For now, it’s over to the 24-year-old to settle into the right-back role where he’ll be more regularly getting game time and trying to prove that he’s the player most worth persisting with.

