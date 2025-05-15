Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal for Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it could cause a problem for one of Arne Slot’s young players.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world, and his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract runs out has come as a blow for the Premier League champions. Replacing the England international is not an easy task, but the Reds believe that in Frimpong, they have found the ideal candidate to take his place in the starting line-up.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on May 13 that Liverpool were in the final stages of agreeing a deal for Frimpong.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Bayer Leverkusen right-back has a release clause of around €40 million (£33.6m, $44.5m) in his contract.

Liverpool are ready to pay it and bring the former Manchester City prospect to Anfield.

Talks have been going on between Liverpool and Frimpong’s agents in the last couple of days, and it has now emerged that a deal is very close.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the 24-year-old is ready to move to Liverpool and work with his Dutch compatriot Slot.

Slot has been keen on signing the Netherlands international, who has played predominantly as a right wing-back under Bayer manager Xabi Alonso for the past two seasons.

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have decided to grant Slot his wish and sign Frimpong, who has been described by his former Celtic manager Neil Lennon as a “deceptive” player with “a very infectious personality”.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Jeremie #Frimpong and Liverpool are on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement.

“Talks are progressing, with additional details still being clarified. #LFC Frimpong is ready for the move to Liverpool – also because Arne Slot is very keen to sign him.

“It’s looking good, but the deal is not done yet. Release clause set at around €35–40m.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

Conor Bradley affected by potential Jeremie Frimpong arrival

While Frimpong would be an able replacement for Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, Conor Bradley could be negatively affected.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international right-back has done well for Liverpool this season when he has played in place of Alexander-Arnold.

The Rest of Football podcast pundits, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, have been discussing the situation this week.

Lineker said: “You need two players that can play in that position. Everyone has pretty much two players in every position now so I guess they will have to make a signing.

“It depends, I suppose, on whether they think they need a back-up right-back or do they not see anything in Conor Bradley. I think Bradley’s really impressive.”

Shearer noted: “That doesn’t surprise me, but it doesn’t mean Bradley won’t have a bright future because he will, I think. He’s impressed me.

“But whether he’s ready to go in full-time, maybe not. So that’s why they’ll get another one in. But you’re right, they have to get another one in anyway.”

Richards responded: “It’s a tough one because when another right-back comes in, it can help you by helping you raise your game, or it can hinder you because you can lose your confidence a little bit.

“Another right-back would help, but if Frimpong comes in, he’s No. 1, which could be difficult for Bradley to deal with. I think Bradley is very good. He’s good going forward, he’s intelligent with his runs, and he can do the one-on-one defending as well.

“The only question mark is whether he could do it on a consistent basis. When he came into the team in place of Trent, the mindset of a sub is different to a starter.”

Latest Liverpool news: Ajax raid, Alexander-Arnold fee

Liverpool have abandoned their chase of Dean Huijsen as Real Madrid steal a march on the Bournemouth defender and are now keen on an Ajax star.

With Madrid set to sign Huijsen in a £50million deal, Liverpool are now focusing on securing the services of a Netherlands international defender.

A Spanish report has revealed the price that Liverpool want to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early.

Real Madrid are keen on having Alexander-Arnold in their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been linked with a Liverpool left-back.

POLL: How many signings do Liverpool need to make this summer to make sure they win the league again next season?