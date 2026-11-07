Jeremie Frimpong reaches decision on shock Liverpool exit as ‘offer’ made

Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong has decided whether to negotiate with Al-Hilal after the Saudis made him a new transfer target, according to a report.

Frimpong arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in a €35million (then £29.5m) deal in summer 2025. Liverpool made the Dutchman their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid for just €10m (then £8.4m) after running down his contract with the Reds.

Frimpong built up a great reputation at Leverkusen, but his Liverpool spell has been very disappointing so far.

The full-back’s time on Merseyside has been affected by injuries, while he has also failed to convince fans with his weak and unreliable performances.

Loanee Ronald Araujo has shone at right-back in recent weeks, while Conor Bradley will likely be ahead of Frimpong in Andoni Iraola’s pecking order when he returns to full fitness.

These factors have led to speculation Liverpool might move on from Frimpong.

Popular Arabic source Win Win has provided an update on the 25-year-old’s future, and it has been cited by the likes of LFC Transfer Room, Goal and SPORTbible.

The report claims that Frimpong is ‘open to leaving’ Liverpool and is ready to hold talks with Al-Hilal over a potential January move.

It is also claimed that Frimpong has been ‘offered to Al-Hilal’ by intermediaries, and this could ‘open the door to a surprise transfer for the player’.

He has been at Liverpool for around 18 months, and his contract with the Reds runs until June 2030.

The move has not worked out, despite Frimpong’s brilliant performances in Germany, and the two parties could soon go their separate ways.

Liverpool searching for Frimpong replacements

No other sources have confirmed this report as of yet, while Liverpool’s demands for Frimpong have yet to emerge.

On October 14, former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson exclusively told us that FSG are ‘definitely going to look to strengthen’ at right-back as Frimpong has been ‘struggling for a while’.

The most likely solution is Araujo joining from Barcelona on a permanent deal. Liverpool have the option to buy Araujo for €55m (£47m), and we revealed on October 30 that the transfer could be brought forward to January.

Liverpool have also been linked with Chelsea pair Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong as potential replacements for Frimpong.

But Gusto will be very expensive, as he has a £75m price tag, while Chelsea aim to keep Acheampong for the long run. As such, Feyenoord’s Givairo Read could emerge as a more likely transfer target for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Liverpool are plotting a move for a Bundesliga playmaker also wanted by Bayern Munich.