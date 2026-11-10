Liverpool reach decision on selling Jeremie Frimpong in January amid shock Saudi links

Jeremie Frimpong is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League

Sources have shut down exit talk surrounding Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that links with the Saudi Pro League are wide of the mark.

We understand the Dutch international is expected to remain at Anfield for the remainder of the season at least, despite playing a reduced role under Andoni Iraola.

Speculation emerged in recent days that intermediaries had offered Frimpong to Al-Hilal. Those reports suggested the 25-year-old was open to a move to the Middle East following a difficult spell on Merseyside.

However, sources close to the situation have dismissed the links, stating there is no genuine interest from Saudi clubs and no substance to the exit rumours.

Frimpong arrived at Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth around €40million (£33.4m / $44.7m), signed to provide competition and long-term succession at right-back.

While he showed flashes of the attacking threat that made him a standout in the Bundesliga, his time at Anfield has been disrupted by injuries and limited opportunities.

A recent muscle problem has kept him sidelined, allowing others – such as Ronald Araujo and Joe Gomez – to step in for the position under Iraola.

READ NEXT – Liverpool launch official enquiry over spectacular £25m move for Brazilian playmaker – report

Liverpool not planning to sell Jeremie Frimpong

Despite his challenging start, sources emphasise that Liverpool view Frimpong as part of their plans for the season.

With his contract running until 2030, Liverpool are under no pressure to sell and have no intention of pushing for one in January.

The expectation is that he will recover, work his way back into contention, and contribute over the second half of the season as the Reds challenge domestically and in Europe.

Frimpong’s representatives and the club are understood to be aligned on his future remaining at Anfield for now ,despite an underwhelming start to life at the club.

The Dutchman’s focus is on his rehab and returning to competitive action.

While transfer speculation is common for players who have yet to fully show their ability, and clubs will be keeping tabs on his situation, the Saudi links do not reflect reality.

Frimpong is set to continue his Liverpool career this season unless a offer arrives in January that they cannot reject, which at this stage feels unlikely.

READ MORE – Virgil van Dijk drops retirement bombshell as Liverpool reach new contract decision