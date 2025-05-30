Jeremie Frimpong reveals agent demand as Liverpool confirm first signing of spectacular summer

Liverpool have announced their first signing of what could be a sensational summer transfer window, with Jeremie Frimpong arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool were in the market for a new right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed he would be leaving on a free transfer. The Liverpool-born star has joined Real Madrid on a six-year contract and will be part of their Club World Cup squad.

Madrid had been expected to pay around €1million (£843,000) to sign Alexander-Arnold early but Liverpool did brilliantly to negotiate a €10m (£8.4m) fee instead.

Liverpool identified Frimpong as a key target to replace Alexander-Arnold and soon agreed personal terms with him.

This allowed them to trigger his €35m (£29.5m) release clause at Leverkusen, which is widely viewed as a bargain fee in the industry.

Frimpong has now signed his five-year contract at Anfield and officially joined Liverpool.

In an interview with club media, the Dutchman revealed just how keen he was for his agent to get the move over the line.

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer,” he said.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Frimpong went on to speak about his excitement at getting to work with compatriot Arne Slot.

“I spoke to the manager a few times,” he added. “He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed.

“Especially when a manager is talking positively about you, it gives you very good confidence that he believes in you. I’ve had good conversations with him.

“I’m really excited [to work with Slot]. Even when I was at [the] national team, some of the Feyenoord boys would tell me about him and be like, ‘He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.’ Things like this.

“So, I’ve always heard good things about the coach. Now he’s going to be my coach, so I’m excited for that.”

Wirtz could follow Frimpong to Anfield

Frimpong was previously part of the Manchester City academy before going on to join Celtic and eventually winning the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen.

He will come up against City next season as Liverpool look to retain their Premier League crown.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is determined to give Slot a fearsome squad, with several players in line to follow Frimpong to Anfield.

Hughes is locked in negotiations with Leverkusen as he looks to reunite Frimpong with Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool’s second bid is worth €130m (£110m) and has gotten them much closer to Leverkusen’s asking price.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are pushing to make Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez their new left-back after wrapping up a deal for Wirtz.

Liverpool are also rivalling Chelsea for the signing of an £84m striker who could replace Darwin Nunez.

