Slot tells Liverpool to pay £33m for ‘lethal’ right-back after ‘spectacular’ Alexander-Arnold decision

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly told his Anfield bosses to sign Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Bayer Leverkusen would sell the right-back in the summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool youth system to establish himself in the first team and has been hugely successful over the years. The right-back has made a total of 349 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 22 goals and providing 87 assists. The England international won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League with Liverpool in the Jurgen Klopp era.

With Liverpool 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, it is very likely that Alexander-Arnold will end up with another winner’s medal this season.

However, it is also very likely that the right-back will not be at Liverpool next season, with the Spanish media adamant that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid.

The right-back is said to have turned down the offer of a new contract at Liverpool and has decided to move to Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

A new report in DefensaCentral has backed those claims, adding that Alexander-Arnold ‘will end up at the Bernabéu as a free agent’, noting that ‘the move is spectacular, given that the player is 26 years old, meaning he has a long career ahead of him’.

The same news outlet has revealed that Liverpool manager Slot has already chosen the replacement right-back for Alexander-Arnold.

Slot, who is starting to accept that he will not have Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool next season, has told Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to seal the deal for Bayer right-back Frimpong, according to the report.

The Liverpool boss believes that his Dutch compatriot would be ‘the best option’ at right-back and has told his bosses to pay the €40million (£33.5m, $43.5m) fee needed, which the report claims is his release clause.

DefensaCentral has revealed that Madrid had taken a shine to Frimpong, who has been described as “amazing” and “lethal” by his Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who has also noted that “his speed is an amazing weapon”.

However, with Los Blancos now set to sign Alexander-Arnold, they do not need to chase Frimpong.

Bayer Leverkusen ready to sell Jeremie Frimpong – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on February 19 that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Frimpong.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that defending Premier League champions Manchester City are also monitoring the 24-year-old Netherlands international right-back.

Frimpong, who came through the youth system at Man City, joined Bayer from Celtic in 2021 and has been a massive success at the German club.

The right-back helped Bayer win the Bundesliga title last season and has scored four goals and given 11 assists in 40 appearances this campaign.

TEAMtalk understands Frimpong has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Bayer to listen to offers worth €40million (£33.5m, $43.5m) this summer, even though his release clause, which was active last summer, has now expired.

Sources have also intimated that Frimpong is indeed on Madrid’s shortlist should they miss out on Alexander-Arnold.

