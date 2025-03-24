Liverpool are close to signing Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report revealing that the Bayer Leverkusen right-back wanted to join Real Madrid and why Los Blancos have decided against a move for him.

Frimpong is one of the best right-backs in Europe and has been in fine form for Bayer since his move from Celtic in 2021. After failing to break into the Manchester City first team, the Netherlands international became a star for the Scottish club before earning a big move to German outfit Bayer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on the Bayer teamsheet and was a key player in their Bundesliga-winning side of last season.

Frimpong has scored 29 goals and given 40 assists in 182 appearances for the German club so far in his career.

Blessed with speed and the ability to take on opposition players, Frimpong has been deployed predominately as a right wing-back for Bayer this season.

Netherlands national team head coach Ronald Koeman has also been impressed with the 24-year-old, describing him as “lethal” and noting that “his speed is an amazing weapon”.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on February 19 that Liverpool admire Frimpong and are keen on signing him in the summer transfer window.

With Alexander-Arnold out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League leaders believe that Frimpong would be a good replacement.

Sources told TEAMtalk that Madrid also have Frimpong on their radar, but only as an option if they fail to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer.

Defensa Central has now reported that an intermediary reached out to Madrid last week to inform them that ‘Frimpong is close to signing for Liverpool next season’.

Madrid have been monitoring Frimpong for a few seasons, but the defending Spanish and European champions have virtually finalised a deal to bring Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer on a free transfer.

The report has revealed that Frimpong ‘dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, having always supported the Whites’, but with the road to the Bernabeu closed, he will have to ‘move on’, with Liverpool the club ‘most interested’ in him.

What Real Madrid don’t like about Jeremie Frimpong

Defensa Central has reported that although Madrid like Frimpong a lot, the Spanish and European giants ‘see quite a few defensive shortcomings’ in the Bayer right-back.

Furthermore, the report has noted that Frimpong plays as a right wing-back at Bayer and is able to showcase his attacking prowess.

Playing in a back-four at Madrid, Frimpong would not be able to move forward as freely and would have to work harder defensively.

Alexander-Arnold, too, has shortcomings in his defensive work, and Madrid’s analysis of Frimpong perhaps should warn Liverpool about the kind of right-back they will get if they sign the Dutchman.

Latest Liverpool news: Chiesa stance, Mamardashvili doubts

Former Anfield star Michael Owen believes that Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Owen said: “Mo Salah’s an interesting one. I think Mo Salah wants to stay, in fact, I’m pretty sure he wants to stay.

“I think Liverpool are going to have to bend the rules slightly, they might say, ‘Oh right, only two years for players of this age.’

“But he’s no normal player, he’s as fit as a flea, he’s dedicated, he lives in the gym, he’s so professional. You can’t tell me that he’s not going to be at the same level in three, four years.

“I mean, he’s just unbelievable, so I would bend the rules, I would give him the contract, the length of contract.”

There is speculation that Liverpool want to offload Federico Chiesa at the end of the season, but the winger’s father has made it clear that the Italian star is happy at Anfield.

Enrico said: “I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool. We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool.

“He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer I told him what I have been telling him since he was little.

“Because, in reality, until he was 15 he didn’t play often and when he asked me ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld has questioned the Reds’ decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili.

