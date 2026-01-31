Liverpool are determined to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jeremy Jacquet and bring him to Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite sources telling TEAMtalk that the Rennes defender wants a move to Stamford Bridge.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been reporting this month on how Chelsea are keen on a deal for Jacquet. We understand that Jacquet wants to move to the London club, even though there is interest in him from Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

We understand that Rennes want at least €60million (£52m, $71m) for Jacquet, who has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 for the French club so far this season and was described by football talent scout, Jacek Kulig, as “an insane centre-back in the making” on X on December 1, 2025.

Earlier on January 31, 2026, Graeme Bailey reported that Chelsea are so serious about Jacquet that they are considering meeting Rennes’ asking price.

Sources have told us that Jacquet has made it clear that his priority is a move to Stamford Bridge, despite interest from other clubs, and Chelsea, who appointed Liam Rosenior as their manager earlier this month following the departure of Enzo Maresca, have been discussing player-involved structures for the 20-year-old Frenchman.

However, it seems that Liverpool are refusing to give up on signing Jacquet, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that Arne Slot’s side are still in talks with his camp to convince him to turn down the chance to join Chelsea and move to Anfield instead in the summer of 2026.

Romano wrote on X at 3:07pm on January 31, 2026: “The battle for Jeremy Jacquet remains very much ongoing at this stage.

“Understand Liverpool and Chelsea are both in talks with Rennes and player’s camp for the defender.

“Bayern unlikely. Jacquet would only join in July 2026, as Rennes want.”

