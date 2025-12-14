Liverpool scouts ‘convinced’ Arne Slot will make French gem ‘world-class’ after Ibrahima Konate sale

Liverpool have Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on their wishlist as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, according to a report, with another source revealing the shock transfer fee that Reds sporting director Richard Hughes is looking for the France international defender.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place between the two parties. The Frenchman will also be able to sign a pre-contract with a club outside the Premier League from January 1, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested in securing his services as a free agent next summer.

While Liverpool are determined to convince Konate to sign a new contract, the defending Premier League champions are working on potential replacements for the Frenchman.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 deal for Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Jeremy Jacquet is also on Liverpool’s wishlist, with the Reds having identified the 20-year-old Frenchman as a potential replacement for his compatriot Konate.

The France Under-21 international centre-back has established himself as one of the best young players in his position in Ligue 1.

There is interest in Jacquet from Real Madrid as well, according to Marca, with the Frenchman having played 15 times in Ligue 1 this season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool have ‘extensively scouted’ Jacquet and have been blown away by his ‘composure and leadership qualities’.

The report added: ‘Sources close to Rennes claim Liverpool scouts were in attendance for multiple Ligue 1 fixtures, convinced the youngster could develop into a world-class operator under Slot’s guidance.’

Arsenal were interested in Jacquet in the summer of 2025, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Gunners had made contact.

Romano wrote on X on August 3, 2025: “Understand Arsenal have made initial contact to show interest in French 19 year old centre back Jérémy Jacquet.

“Arsenal like Jacquet who recently signed new deal at Rennes until June 2029.

“He’s on the list as option in case of exits this month… or eventually for 2026.”

Shock Ibrahima Konate price-tag

As Liverpool prepare to make a move for Jacquet, the Italian media has reported the bargain price at which Konate could be sold in the middle of the season.

According to L’Interista, Inter Milan have taken a shine to Konate, with the Italian giants also keeping tabs on Guehi’s situation.

Liverpool could be open to selling Konate for just €15million (£13.2m, $17.6m) in January, as sporting director Richard Hughes does not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Reds’ plan is to then invest that money into a deal for Guehi, who has made it clear that he will not sign a new contract with Palace.

On paper, it makes sense and would be a perfect scenario for Liverpool, but in reality, that may not work.

If Konate is not convinced by Liverpool’s offer, then it would be prudent of him to wait until the end of the season to choose his next club.

Liverpool may want to offload him for a fee in the middle of the season, but if Konate does not want to leave, then there is nothing that the Reds would be able to do.

