Liverpool star reveals Man Utd icon is his ‘role model’ – ‘he still is’

Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet revealed a Manchester United icon is his ‘role model’, and still is despite his new allegiances to the Reds.

Jacquet has been a revelation this season, with the £55m plus £5m in add-ons it cost to sign the Frenchman already looking a steal.

The 21-year-old has struck up an instant understanding with Virgil van Dijk, with the pair helping Liverpool keep three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League prior to the international break.

His excellent form at club level has seen Jacquet rewarded with his first, second and third caps for France over the past 10 days.

Zinedine Zidane, the new France manager, is already in awe at the player Jacquet is despite still being so young.

It’s a dream scenario for Liverpool fans to have a player of this calibre in their ranks at this age. However, they might not be best pleased to learn his ‘role model’ is Man Utd icon, Paul Pogba.

Jeremy Jacquet idolises Paul Pogba

Speaking to Telefoot, Jacquet stated: “Paul Pogba has always been my role model, and he still is. I used to watch him all the time.”

Pogba remains the most expensive signing in Man Utd’s history at £89.3m. He played for the Red Devils 226 times and during the 2018/19 campaign, was named in the PFA team of the year.

But while he’s a symbol of the post-Fergie years at Old Trafford, he’s best remembered for his international career.

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Pogba was a regular starter for France between the years of 2013-21, during which time Les Bleus finished runners-up in the 2016 European Championships before winning the 2018 World Cup and 2020/21 Nations League.

Pogba worked wonders in a midfield often containing N’Golo Kante during those years, and it perhaps should not come as a surprise to see Jacquet idolise one of France’s best players while he was in his formative years.