‘Suckers’ Liverpool slammed for Jeremy Jacquet deal as pundits clash over £60m signing

There has been conflicting analysis of the agreed deal taking Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool, with a World Cup winner calling the Reds ‘suckers’ for paying so much.

Jacquet was heavily linked with Chelsea during the January transfer window, only for Liverpool to hijack the deal late on. On deadline day, Arne Slot’s side announced the defender’s capture in a deal worth £55million plus £5m in potential bonuses.

Although, Rennes did not want to lose Jacquet mid-season, so Liverpool fans will have to wait until the summer before seeing him in action at Anfield.

Upon his arrival on Merseyside, Jacquet will pen a five-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Jacquet will improve Slot’s defensive options amid uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s future. Plus, Virgil van Dijk has entered the twilight years of his career.

Jacquet is expected to become a top defender in the future, though Liverpool paying £60m for him is a big risk given he has only made 56 senior appearances in his career so far.

During an interview with RMC Sport, Christophe Dugarry – who lifted the World Cup with France in 1998 – criticised Liverpool’s decision to meet Rennes’ huge asking price.

Dugarry said: “This isn’t meant to offend the player; honestly, he’s not to blame at all, and we wish him all the best because he’s a good player.

“When you have suckers like that… Well done to Rennes. Rennes managed to find a sucker like Liverpool for 72 million euros.”

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp, though, has praised the signing of Jacquet.

“I actually love this signing. It’s £60m. Of course, it’s a lot of money, but he’s obviously got great pedigree. Everyone talks so highly of him,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“Chelsea obviously scouted him really well. Liverpool have come in with a late bid and managed to get him across the line. I think it makes an enormous amount of sense to do that move.

Redknapp makes Man Utd comparison

“And also what I like is, Leny Yoro is a good example. He went to United early, didn’t get any game time.

“So he’s missed out on a year, two years of development of playing every single game. It’s been hard for him to find that form.

“Whereas for him [Jacquet] to stay at Rennes, get another four or five months to the end of the season, play, get experience, make mistakes when you’re a young defender, and then come to Liverpool when he’s ready.

“He just needs to play football right now. The young defenders, they come in, they make mistakes.

“So I think it’s a good signing, but it’s not for now. It might be for a year’s time.”

