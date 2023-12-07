Joao Felix names elite Liverpool star as dream Barcelona teammate: ‘He can play here one day’

Barcelona star Joao Felix has identified one of Liverpool’s top performers this season as his ideal future teammate at the Nou Camp, despite having never played alongside the player himself.

Felix moved to Barcelona after a mixed spell on loan with Chelsea last season and appears to have found a home in Catalonia. And the Portuguese star has five goals and three assists from 17 appearances so far, where he has become a regular under Xavi.

That record includes three goals and one assist from five Champions League appearances, with the Blaugrana already through to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2021.

However, despite their ongoing financial concerns, Barcelona remain active in the transfer market and are often linked with moves for some of the game’s elite stars.

To that end, the reigning Spanish champions will welcome top Brazilian striker prospect Vitor Roque to the club during the January transfer window after finalising his signing from Club Athletico Paranaense.

Now Felix has been asked who, in an ideal world, he would love to see sign for Barcelona to play alongside him one day.

And the 24-year-old forward had no hestitation in picking out Liverpool’s summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who has slotted seamlessy into Jurgen Klopp’s side since a £60m move from RB Leipzig.

Indeed, the Hungarian has arguably been the Reds’ most consistent player this season since making the move, scoring three times and registering three assists from 20 appearances so far.

Not only that, the player has also been at the forefront of most of the good things Liverpool have done this season.

READ MORE ~ Most chances created in the Premier League so far this season: Szoboszlai sits in sixth place

Joao Felix would love Dominik Szoboszlai at Barcelona

A huge fan favourite, the 23-year-old has already proved himself one of the signings of the season so far and a player destined to become the heartbeat of Jurgen Klopp’s side for several years to come.

However, his performances are also attracting attention overseas and Barca star Felix also admits he likes what he sees from the 38-times capped Hungary international.

Asked by Spiler TV to name his ideal future teammate at the Nou Camp, Felix had no hesitation picking out Szoboszlai, saying he has what it takes.

“Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai,” Felix responded promptly when asked to name one star in the world game he’d love Barca to sign.

“I like his game, I think he can play here one day.”

As the old saying goes, ‘dream on, dreamer’.

Unless something drastically alters with Barcelona’s finances any time soon, it seems highly unlikely they will be able to finance a move for the player, whose current deal at Anfield is not due to expire until 2028.

And even if money were no issue to the Spanish giants, they’d likely find Liverpool’s valuation of the Hungarian to have shot through the roof off the back of his brilliant start at Anfield.

Indeed, after witnessing Szoboszlai smash in a brilliant late goal to wrap up a 2-0 win for the Merseysiders at Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, there is a feeling that the best is still to come from the star.

The Reds have not had a midfielder of his ilk since the days of Philippe Coutinho, who, of course, departed Anfield for Barcelona in a mammoth deal in January 2018.

However, the days of their best players departing for the Nou Camp appear over, meaning Felix may have to wait a fairly long time for his wish to come true.

DON’T MISS: Gigantic Liverpool swoop for Aston Villa star rated as source denies Klopp approach for Bayern Munich schemer