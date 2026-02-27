PSG midfielder Joao Neves, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are interested in bringing one of Paris Saint-Germain’s best young players to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed why the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen on him.

TEAMtalk reported on January 19, 2026, that Liverpool plan to sign a central midfielder in the summer of 2026. The defending Premier League champions are not going to win the title this season, but they will go full throttle in their bid to make the squad better and more competitive for the 2026/27 campaign.

It has now emerged that Liverpool are planning to make a bid for PSG midfielder Joao Neves.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool are ‘preparing a record-breaking bid’ to bring Neves to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool scouts watched the 21-year-old in action against Newcastle United and AS Monaco in the Champions League this season.

The Merseyside club are said to view Neves as ‘the ideal fix for the balance issues in their midfield engine room’.

Sports Boom has added that Manchester City are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for Neves.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly believes that Neves would be a ‘perfect signing’, with scouts of the Premier League club having ‘compiled an extensive dossier focusing on his elite playmaking and ball-distribution skills’.

Neves has been on the books of PSG since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the French club until 2029.

The Portugal international midfielder has scored 13 goals and given 12 assists in 83 appearances for PSG so far in his career.

Neves has won Ligue 1 and the Champions League once each with PSG already in his career.

PSG stance on selling Joao Neves

According to Sports Boom, PSG have no active plans to sell Neves in the summer transfer window.

The Ligue 1 giants reportedly view Neves as ‘their crown jewel’, with manager Luis Enrique considering the midfielder ‘irreplaceable’.

Enrique is ‘firmly against any sale’ of Neves, with PSG as a club not under financial pressure to cash in on the youngster either.

However, every player has his price, and, according to the report, ‘a monstrous Premier League bid in the €150m–€160m (up to £140m, $189m) range could shift the club’s financial strategy’.

