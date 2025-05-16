Liverpool’s interest in Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro is intensifying, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Premier League champions are seriously contemplating a move for the Brazilian striker.

Pedro has emerged as a prime target for Arne Slot’s side, who are looking to bolster their attacking options amid uncertainties surrounding their current forward line. Pedro’s versatility, work rate, and proven Premier League pedigree make him an ideal candidate to help Liverpool’s ambitions in the 2025-26 season.

Since joining Brighton from Watford in 2023 for a club-record £30 million, Pedro has showcased his ability to adapt and thrive in the English top flight.

The 23-year-old Brazil international striker has scored 10 goals and given six goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season, demonstrating his knack for both scoring and creating.

Pedro’s ability to operate as a central striker, second striker, or even from wide positions aligns perfectly with Slot’s fluid tactical system, which demands flexibility from its forwards.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool see Pedro as a potential long-term replacement for Darwin Nunez, whose inconsistency in front of goal has raised questions about his future at Anfield, with Liverpool open to selling him.

Nunez has been on the books of Liverpool since 2022 when he joined from Benfica.

The 25-year-old striker has made 141 appearances for the Reds so far, scoring 40 goals and giving 26 assists in the process.

Brighton, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, are unlikely to let Pedro go cheaply. With his contract running until 2028, the Seagulls could demand a fee exceeding £60 million, potentially sparking a bidding war with other interested clubs, such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

While negotiations are expected to be challenging, sources indicate that Liverpool are prepared to act decisively, possibly initiating talks as early as next week to secure Pedro’s signature for next summer.

Liverpool long-term admirers of Joao Pedro – sources

TEAMtalk understands that it is not just this season’s performances that have led Liverpool to take a shine to Pedro.

Sources have indicated that Liverpool’s recruitment team, led by Michael Edwards, has been tracking Pedro for years, dating back to his Watford days.

This long-term admiration underscores the Premier League champions’ belief in the 23-year-old’s potential to develop into an elite talent under Slot’s guidance.

Liverpool’s interest stems from a need for reinforcements up top, with Diogo Jota’s injury concerns persisting.

Pedro’s blend of technical finesse, pace, and tactical intelligence could provide the attacking depth Liverpool need to compete on multiple fronts.

