Liverpool ready £42m bid for ‘quick’ Brazilian striker who wants to join and replace Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are ready to bid for Joao Pedro, with a report revealing the striker’s stance on a potential move to Anfield as interest from five other clubs in the Brighton and Hove Albion star also comes to light.

Although Liverpool have one of the best and most lethal attacking units in Europe, manager Arne Slot is on the hunt for more firepower. Mohamed Salah has scored 32 goals and given 22 assists in 41 matches in all competitions so far this season, but the Egyptian superstar is out of contract at the end of the season and there is no guarantee that he will sign a new deal.

Diogo Jota has had injury problems, and Darwin Nunez is not a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool, with the Uruguay international striker having found the back of the net just 40 times in 134 appearances for the Merseyside club.

One of the strikers that Liverpool have identified as a potential new signing in the summer transfer window is Brighton star Pedro.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 26 that Liverpool admire Pedro and view him as a potential replacement for Nunez.

There was interest in Nunez from the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window and offers could arrive for him at the end of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Liverpool striker himself is open to a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window.

Empire of the Kop has now reported that Liverpool are planning to make an opening bid of £42milion for Pedro, who was described by former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke as “skilful, quick and composed” on the Premier League’s official website in January 2024.

The report has noted that Liverpool see the Brazil international striker as “a potential alternative” to Nunez.

Encouraging for the Premier League leaders, Pedro is said to be willing to join the Reds.

“Liverpool chiefs admire Pedro’s ability to play in numerous positions – whilst primarily a centre-forward, he can also operate as a winger and a second striker,” adds the report.

Pedro has scored eight goals and given seven assists in 24 appearances this season, as Brighton chase a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

Arsenal and Manchester United also want Joao Pedro

Pedro has emerged as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Liverpool are not the only club who have taken a shine to him.

According to Empire of the Kop, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in a deal for the Brazil international striker.

While Liverpool will be confident of beating Chelsea and Man Utd to Pedro’s prized signature, the Premier League leaders will have to work hard to beat Arsenal, Bayern and PSG to his services.

Pedro is under contract at Brighton until the summer of 2028, and the Seagulls are not going to sell him on the cheap.

Brighton paid just £30million for the striker in the summer of 2023 when they signed him from Watford, and it is very likely that they will want more than the £42million that Liverpool are reportedly going to offer for him.

With the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern and PSG all interested in Pedro, Brighton will welcome a bidding war.

Latest Liverpool news: Rodrygo swap deal, Coman interest

Liverpool are reportedly planning to propose a stunning swap deal with Real Madrid.

Madrid are interested in signing Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Konate is out of contract at the Premier League club in the summer of 2026 and has so far refused to sign a new deal with the Reds.

If Liverpool are unable to persuade the defender to put pen to paper on a new contract, then Slot’s side will try to use him in a swap deal for Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

One Liverpool player who looks almost certain to join Madrid in the summer transfer window is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has not agreed to frresh terms.

Madrid are reportedly confident of bringing the England international right-back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defending Spanish and European champions are said to be willing to pay a small transfer fee to Liverpool in order to sign him at the end of the season and before the expiration of his contract on June 30 and play him in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to have enquired about Kingsley Coman.

Bayern Munich are willing to cash in on the winger for a transfer fee of £25.2m-£33.6m.

