Liverpool have told Aston Villa to forget about trying to sign defender Joe Gomez before the end of the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 24-year-old has had a mixed career at Anfield following his 2015 arrival from Charlton. Initially, a serious knee injury in the 2015/16 season pushed his Anfield development back.

What’s more, another nasty knee injury he suffered in November 2020 kept him out for most of last season.

In between, Gomez proved a key part of the team for Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League-winning campaigns. Following his return from his latest serious injury, though, he has struggled for game time.

In fact, he has only played in 12 matches for the Reds this term and for a total of only 440 minutes. As such, Gomez has had links with a move away in the January transfer window to earn more game time.

Villa boss Gerrard is supposedly a “huge admirer” of Gomez and hoped his club could secure a deal for the England international before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, though, Liverpool will not let the centre-back leave this month.

Following Villa’s fresh approach to Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has informed the Villains that he will refuse ‘all offers’.

Despite Gomez’s lack of game time this season, the Reds boss believes having four senior centre-halves all pushing for game time is vital for his side to battle for silverware.

Indeed, Klopp felt the damaging effects of Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk all suffering long-term injuries last season.

Nevertheless, Villa still want to bring in a centre-back before the transfer window closes.

As such, they will look elsewhere for new targets and try and get a deal over the line.

Villa also looking at strikers

Gerrard has orchestrated a fantastic transfer window for Villa, his first in charge of the club.

He has brought in former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona as well as ex-Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

As well as a centre-back, Villa are also looking at another attacking addition with what remains of the window.

Montpellier’s Stephy Mavididi is a target, but there is Premier League competition for his signature.