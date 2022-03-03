Further doubt has been cast on the long-term future of Liverpool’s Joe Gomez after pundits rounded on the centre-back following his error in the FA Cup win over Norwich.

The Reds beat their Premier League rivals 2-1 at Anfield to secure their place in the last eight of the competition. However, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was critical of Gomez for allowing the Canaries to pull a goal back in the tie.

Norwich midfielder Lukas Rupp handed his side a lifeline when he drove the ball home from distance.

But Wright and match co-commentator Lee Dixon both felt Gomez could have blocked the effort, while he also impeded Alisson’s view.

The England international has endured a tough time this season, hardly figuring for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are all ahead of Gomez in the centre-back pecking order at Anfield.

That has led to reports that the 24-year-old could be offloaded this summer. Indeed, a figure of £30million has been mooted, with Aston Villa and Newcastle tipped to try and do a deal.

And Gomez’s mistake against Norwich may just have sped up his potential exit.

Speaking after the game, Wright said: “I think he’s got to come out. He’s got to come out like Lee Dixon said and block it.

“He’s got to do more. This is a great position the defender is dropping off and then you [Norwich] punish them.”

Dixon unimpressed with Gomez

Dixon also made the same observation, claiming Gomez had to shut down Rupp before his strike.

“Gomez just doesn’t do enough, he backs off him,” he said during commentary. “You cannot back off him there, you have to go to the ball.

“Come towards the ball, Alisson can’t see it past the defender’s legs. Too much time, too much space, a great strike and I am surprised.”

Despite his error of judgement, Jurgen Klopp remains a fan of Gomez and claims the defender has been unlucky this season.

