Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will again be the top transfer target for Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard in the summer, a report has claimed.

The 24-year-old signed for the Reds in 2015 from Charlton as an exciting prospect. Despite major injury issues hampering his initial progress, he became a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

In fact, Gomez partnered with Virgil van Dijk for a great deal of the 2019/20 season, when Liverpool won the Premier League title. But alongside Van Dijk and third senior centre-back Joel Matip, he suffered a long-term injury last term.

And with Ibrahima Konate arriving from RB Leipzig for £36million last summer, Gomez has struggled for game time with all of the Reds’ centre-halves back fit.

Nevertheless, Gerrard has not forgotten his admiration for the England international. He therefore tried to sign Gomez in January but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unwilling to let him leave.

According to Football Insider, though, Gerrard will try to sign Gomez again in the summer transfer window.

In fact, he has made the defender his number one transfer priority.

Gerrard is reportedly a “huge admirer” of Gomez, despite his recent lack of action. The Villa boss enjoyed an exciting January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne.

Robbie Fowler calls out Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool weak point Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has said that Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s weakness during Inter Milan match

However, he did not bring in a new centre-back. That area of his team has consequently become his top priority for the summer window.

Football Insider adds that Gomez could push for a move in the summer if his game time does not improve. On Saturday, he started at right-back in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich.

That was his first Premier League start in 15 months. While he has had injuries, he has been fully fit this season but Van Dijk and Matip are Klopp’s favoured centre-back pairing, with Konate seemingly the third choice.

As such, the report claims that Liverpool could accept a bid worth around £30million for Gomez this summer.

That figure represents a significant downturn in his value since his excellent 2019/20 season, the report adds.

Joe Gomez Liverpool future unclear

Gomez’s contract runs out in 2024 and a decision is therefore due on his future, even if he does not move on this summer.

But Matip’s contract also runs out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and he will be 31 in August. As a result, it remains unclear if the former Cameroon international will stay or go.

If he leaves and Gomez signs another contract, Gomez could get more of a chance to compete with Konate for a spot alongside Van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence.

Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden and six other Young Player of the Year contenders

Van Dijk will turn 31 in July. Nevertheless, he has looked back to his best this season following his serious knee injury and recently extended his contract.

For Gomez, though, the fact that he can play at right-back and cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold offers a boost to his hopes.

Gomez initially competed with Nathaniel Clyne at right-back in the early days of Klopp’s tenure before Alexander-Arnold emerged.