Joe Gomez may be a priority target for Aston Villa in the summer, but the Liverpool defender is also attracting interest from Newcastle United, according to reports.

It has been a tough season so far for Joe Gomez. After missing the end of the 2020-21 campaign through injury, he has been unable to force his way back into contention. Jurgen Klopp has preferred to use Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip after their own recoveries.

Furthermore, summer signing Ibrahima Konate has pulled ahead of Gomez in the pecking order. It meant the England international had to wait until Saturday for his first Premier League start of the season. It wasn’t even at centre-half; he instead replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

There were already doubts about the future of Gomez in January. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard identified him as a potential target after becoming Aston Villa manager.

No deal could be done in January, but Villa are expected to revisit Gomez in the summer. If his situation at Liverpool has not improved, it could be best for his career.

Now, The Athletic write that Villa are an option for the 24-year-old at the end of the season. However, so too are Newcastle.

The Magpies are increasing their ambition in the transfer market after their Saudi-backed takeover. They signed five players in their first January under the new ownership. Already, plans are forming for their first summer collaboration.

Strengthening in defence remains a priority task for Newcastle. They signed one right-back, one centre-back and one left-back during the winter market. However, they are still aiming to add more in the summer.

Gomez can play centrally or on the right, so would be a useful reinforcement. Furthermore, he has plenty of Premier League experience but is still relatively young.

Liverpool have Gomez under contract until 2024. However, it has been predicted that they could cash in during the summer for a fee of around £30m.

Liverpool still open to keeping Joe Gomez

The Athletic clarify that they are not actively looking to move him on. But without guarantees of regular gametime, Gomez may want to explore his options.

For now, he has not indicated a definite desire to leave. But he will likely have a decision to make in the summer. Aston Villa and Newcastle could therefore battle to keep him in the Premier League.

Of course, Newcastle are still in danger of suffering relegation. However, their chances of survival are increasing. Therefore, they should be able to compete with Villa for the Gomez transfer.

However, the presence of Gerrard at Villa may make them a more appealing place to sell Gomez for Liverpool. What’s more, their pursuit seems to have been planned for longer.

As things stand, the defender must simply see out the season with Liverpool. He will be hoping for more gametime before assessing his options.

