Liverpool aren't close - or even in talks - to signing Joel Ordonez

Liverpool sources have down played claims that they are about to finalise the signing of Ecuadorian star Joel Ordonez.

The 21-year-old Club Brugge defender is on Liverpool‘s radar and is a player they have been watching closely for more than 12 months.

Ordonez is a player held in high regard by a number of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea – who looked at him prior to his move to Belgium in 2022 – Tottenham and Newcastle.

It is understood Club Brugge would listen to offers this month, if their valuation of around £40million was met.

Now reports emanating from South America have claimed that Liverpool have pushed on with their interest in the player and are ready to bring him to Anfield this month.

However, TEAMtalk has spoken to high-ranking Liverpool sources who, although not dismissing an interest in the player, have stated that there is nothing close to a deal and that they are not even in talks.

Ordonez, who is expected to be a key performer for Ecuador at the World Cup finals this summer, is understood to be open to the prospect of a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool transfer plans: What we’re hearing

Another player whose links with Liverpool can be played down is Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, since he isn’t thinking of leaving the Spanish club in January.

In other news, we have revealed that Liverpool scouts were present on Thursday to watch Watford winger Othmane Maamma – but they aren’t the only suitors.

And suggestions that Liverpool could sign Yan Diomande for £50m have been laughed off by RB Leipzig sources.