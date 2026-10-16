Liverpool target £59.5m Aston Villa midfielder to replace Alexis Mac Allister – TWO sources

With Real Madrid monitoring Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool have set their sights on an Aston Villa midfielder to replace the Argentine star, according to two reports.

Mac Allister has long been on the radar of Madrid, who remain keen on adding another midfielder to their squad in the summer of 2027.

While Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2026 after leaving Manchester City, Los Blancos need a player of the profile of Rodri, who moved to Barcelona despite having interest from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Mac Allister has publicly stated this season that he is “sad” that Liverpool have not offered him a new deal.

There have also been rumours that Liverpool have decided against handing a new contract to Mac Allister.

In the event that the Argentina international midfielder leaves next summer, Liverpool have identified Johan Manzambi as a potential replacement, according to two reports.

Manzambi joined Aston Villa from SC Freiburg in the summer of 2026 for a total of £59.5million with add-ons included.

The Switzerland international midfielder has been a star for Unai Emery’s side this season.

Manzambi, who is under contract at Villa until 2031, has scored two goals and given three assists in five matches in all competitions for the Villans so far this season.

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Liverpool target Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi

Both 4-4-2 and The Sun have reported that Liverpool, who appointed Andoni Iraola as their manager in the summer of 2026, have taken a shine to Manzambi.

4-4-2 has stated: ‘In recent internal meetings, the decision-makers at Anfield Road have consistently spoken favourably about Manzambi.

‘And according to information from 4-4-2.ch, they have decided to monitor the 20-time international throughout the entire season.

‘Liverpool’s scouting department is certainly not making a mistake with this move.

‘Firstly, Manzambi is already in excellent form just a few weeks after joining what is arguably the best football league in the world.

‘Secondly, there are persistent transfer rumours surrounding Alexis Mac Allister, who is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid.’

The Sun, too, has claimed that Liverpool plan to keep tabs on Manzambi for the rest of the season and ‘is seen as a potential replacement for Alexis Mac Allister’.

The report has stated: ‘His form has impressed Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola and his coaching staff.

‘And Swiss insiders claim Anfield chiefs have declared their intention to monitor Manzambi’s progress throughout the season with a view to swooping for him next summer.’

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