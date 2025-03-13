Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs who are keeping tabs on Johan Martinez, TEAMtalk understands.

While Liverpool and Man City are actively looking to sign senior and established players in the summer transfer window, the two Premier League clubs are also aware of top young talents in South America who could become ‘the next big thing’ in world football.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that both Liverpool and Man City have taken a shine to Ecuadorian prodigy Martinez.

Martinez is only 15 years of age and is playing in the youth system of Independiente del Valle – the same side that produced Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The teenager has been so impressive at youth levels that he has come to the attention of top European clubs, who have been wowed by his incredible talent and potential.

A dynamic player who is capable of using both feet, Martinez’s playing style is similar to Paris Saint-Germain and France international winger Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool and Man City, as well as all the clubs in the City Football Group, are following Martinez, along with Brighton and Hove Albion.

TEAMtalk understands that several clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A are interested in the 15-year-old winger as well.

Despite his young age, Martinez has already shown the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level.

The Ecuadorian whizkid’s dribbling, speed, and technical ability make him one of the most exciting prospects in South American football.

In the coming weeks, developments are expected, as clubs such as Liverpool and Man City continue to follow his progress.

With so much interest from across Europe, it seems that it is only a matter of time before Martinez takes the big leap in his young career.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Mo Salah breaks down in tears as major new transfer link ignites after Liverpool exit

Latest Liverpool news: Van Dijk confidence, Dembele bid

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are confident that they will be able to convince Virgil van Dijk to sign a new contract.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and no new deal is in place yet.

The Dutchman has been in fine form this season, and trusted journalist Romano has revealed how Liverpool view his situation.

Romano said: “Liverpool internally insist on their plan to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club. They really want to keep Virgil.

“They insist on their confidence to make it happen, so Liverpool remain confident – relaxed is a big word; it’s still too early to say relaxed.

“You are relaxed when you sign a contract, but Liverpool remain in conversations with Van Dijk and are convinced that they can make it happen with the player.

“At the moment, there’s still nothing agreed, but Virgil van Dijk is speaking to the club. In this case, Liverpool maintain their position.”

A report has claimed that Liverpool are planning a £84million bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 29 goals and providing six assists in 36 matches in all competitions for PSG.

The former Barcelona winger starred against Liverpool in the Champions League this season, and it seems that the Reds are ready to avenge their loss to PSG in the Round of 16 by targeting the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson has reported that Liverpool are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton do not want to sell Branthwaite in the summer transfer window and are working on a new contract for the defender.

Besides Merseyside rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the 22-year-old England international centre-back.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?