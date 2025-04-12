Liverpool are reportedly ‘monitoring’ winger Kingsley Coman, who is also generating interest from two other Premier League side as Bayern Munich look to sell him – but the Reds do have one major concern.

Liverpool have officially announced that Mo Salah has signed a new two-year contract but the suggestion is that Arne Slot still wants to bring in a new wide man.

Coman, 28, generally plays on the left flank and is undoubtedly a top player on his day, but hasn’t featured consistently for Bayern since Vincent Kompany took charge. His injuries haven’t helped, and new reports suggest that while Liverpool are big admirers of Coman, it is bothering them.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Coman and are considering a move for the French international.

“Liverpool are actually interested in him,” Falk said, as reported by Bild.

“Coman is on the shortlist. It’s not to the point where there are negotiations or offers yet, but they’re monitoring his situation, especially after he’s Bayern’s number one sales candidate. Not because they don’t appreciate him, but because they can see him bringing in money.

“Yes, of course that’s one of the considerations,” Falk said regarding Coman’s injury history being a worry for Liverpool. “But of course, with his high speed, he would fit in really well. He comes in on the left, but he can actually play all of them. So that would be interesting for the team.”

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham keen on Bayern Munich star

Coman is under contract with Bayern until 2027 but everything points towards him being sold this summer. Bayern are keen to generate funds from player sales and as stated by Falk, they view Coman as one of their most sellable assets.

Fellow winger Leroy Sane is set to sign a new deal with the German giants, so he Sane will staying if he does put pen to paper, as expected.

Coman, on the other hand, is reportedly keen to leave to play consistent minutes elsewhere.

A report from Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Arsenal are also considering a move for Coman, after being foiled in their attempts to sign Sane.

With Coman posturing for an exit and Bayern keen to offload his high salary, prior reports have suggested a deal can be struck for as little as €30m (£26m, $34m).

Tottenham are also believed to be admirers of Coman, but could now face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature.

The Frenchman could provide competition for the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo at Liverpool, but would perhaps be more likely to start consistent games with one of his London suitors.

Coman signed for Bayern back in 2017 and has notched 69 goals and 69 assists in 328 appearances so far, helping his side to lift eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League title in the process.

