Liverpool have made contact to sign Jonathan David, with a report revealing the chances of the striker moving to Anfield in the summer transfer window as other clubs, including Manchester United, also make attempts.

David is one of the best and most lethal strikers in Europe and has been in top form for Lille for a number of years now. The Canada international striker has scored 23 goals and given 10 assists in 41 appearances so far this season, while in the 2023-24 campaign, he found the back of the net 26 times and provided eight assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and his availability as a free agent this summer has alerted a number of clubs.

Liverpool are among them, with The i Paper revealing that the Premier League leaders have already expressed an interest in getting a deal done this summer.

The Reds “have made contact” with David’s representatives, although they are not in advanced negotiations.

The i Paper has revealed that Liverpool are not the only club who have taken a shine to David.

Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on the Canadian star, who was described as a striker who “hits 12 kilometres every game” and “has high-intensity efforts” by his former Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec on Sky Sports in January 2025.

Although Man Utd have made enquiries, it is unlikely that the striker will move to Old Trafford, ‘with the versatile forward not the kind of profile Ruben Amorim is seeking’.

Tottenham were keen on signing David from Lille in the summer transfer window, but the striker decided to stay put in Ligue 1 and see out his contract.

The striker made that decision so that he could have more options in the summer, and it seems that he has a lot of clubs chasing him now.

Jonathan David may not join Liverpool

According to The i Paper, despite Liverpool making contact to sign David, the striker may not move to Anfield this summer.

The Reds are said to prefer an out-and-out number, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak their ‘top target’.

‘Newcastle are confident Isak will stay, especially if they can sneak into the Champions League qualification places for next season,’ states the report.

‘They are, however, well short of alternatives across their forward line and have identified several strike targets ahead of next season, with David now very much in their thinking.’

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 13 that Liverpool are keen on Isak, who himself is ready to switch to the Reds.

According to The i Paper, David’s camp have been impressed with what Graham Potter is planning at West Ham United.

The report has noted that the striker does not find a move to Chelsea very appealing because of the number of forwards the Blues already have.

Latest Liverpool news: Zubimendi truth, Kerkez boost

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool do not plan to make a move for Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool came close to signing the Real Sociedad midfielder last summer, but the Spain international had a late change of heart and decided to stay put at the LaLiga club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are in a strong position to sign Zubimendi this summer.

We understand that Liverpool have no plans yet to try to sign the Spaniard.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez his top left-back target for this summer, and a journalist has revealed that the Hungary international wants to make the switch to Anfield.

Liverpool FC reporter David Lynch said: “I just would not be shocked at all if it ends up being Milos Kerkez.

‘I’m kind of putting my neck on the line a little bit more because it’s just everything about it seems to make an awful lot of sense.

“The player wants to move, he would be willing to make that move, and Liverpool are in a good position. The Richard Hughes factor and the fact that Liverpool are definitely going to sign a left-back.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, according to a report.

