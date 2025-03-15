Liverpool plan bargain signing of relentless striker who holds Reds in highest regard

Liverpool are interested in signing Jonathan David in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing the intense competition that manager Arne Slot will face to bring the striker to Anfield.

While Liverpool’s main priority is to convince defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah to sign new contracts, the Premier League leaders are planning for next season and want to sign a new striker too. With Darwin Nunez struggling to impress Slot, the Reds are looking to offload the Uruguay international and bring in a new frontman.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool have identified four replacements for Nunez.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak are among the players Liverpool are keeping tabs on.

Another striker has now emerged on Liverpool’s radar, with Jonathan David a player the Reds are said to be targeting.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are among several clubs that have taken a shine to the Canada international striker.

David has established himself as one of the best and most lethal strikers in European football in recent years.

The 25-year-old has scored 23 goals and given 10 assists in 40 appearances for Lille so far this season.

David found the back of the net 26 times in 47 matches in the 2023-24 campaign. The striker also provided eight assists in those games.

Described as a striker who “hits 12 kilometres every game” and “has high-intensity efforts” by his former Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec on Sky Sports in January 2025, David has already shared his opinion on Liverpool.

The striker played against Slot’s team at Anfield in the Champions League in January.

After the match, David noted about Liverpool: “Very good team. I think they might be the best team in the world at the moment.”

READ MORE ➡️ Rashford recalled and surprise Liverpool inclusion as Tuchel names eye-opening first England squad

Liverpool face intense competition for Jonathan David

With David out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, there is no surprise that Liverpool want to sign the striker.

It is not often that a top striker like David becomes available as a free agent, and it does not come as a shock that other top clubs too are keen on a deal for the former Gent star.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are eyeing a move for David as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Vlahovic .

Interestingly, Man Utd are also looking at a potential deal for David.

West Ham United and Inter Milan, too, are reported to be keen on the Canadian star, who has no intention whatsoever of signing a new deal with Lille.

Latest Liverpool news: Konate price-tag, Alvarez bid

Ibrahima Konate is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026, but the Reds are trying to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal now.

Real Madrid are interested in the Frenchman and so are Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool are reported to have identified two replacements for Konate and are willing to sell the defender for €60million (£50.6m, $65.5m), according to a report.

Liverpool have also been linked with former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Man City sold Alvarez to Atletico Madrid last summer, and now the Reds want to bring him back to the Premier League.

It has been reported that Liverpool are ready to make a club-record bid for Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be interested in signing Nunez from Liverpool this summer.

The north London club want to sign a new striker, and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta apparently thinks that Nunez would be a good signing.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?