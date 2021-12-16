Liverpool striker pursuit gets double verification with €50m transfer in works

Liverpool appear to be concrete suitors for Jonathan David after two sources backed up their interest in the Lille striker, according to reports.

David has been outlining his potential ever since his senior breakthrough with Genk in 2018. Two seasons in Belgium brought 37 goals from 83 games. It quickly became apparent that the Canada international was ready for the next step.

He was already linked with a Premier League transfer at the time. But he chose to join Lille in 2020. It paid off, as he won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season. He scored 13 goals from 37 league games along the way.

The striker has already surpassed his goal tally in all competitions this season. So far, he has scored 14 times from 25 appearances. Naturally, the Premier League heavyweights who were looking at him before have not lost sight.

A recent report revealed Arsenal are ready to compete for the transfer of David. It followed previous links with Newcastle and West Ham.

But one of the most regularly mentioned suitors for David has been Liverpool. The Reds are looking to evolve their attack for the long-term.

For many years, the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane looked unbreakable. But the 2020 arrival of Diogo Jota showed there is the chance for a new signing to make an impact.

Jota may even have overtaken Firmino in the hierarchy now. And with Salah and Mane both out of contract in 2023 – although the club want them both to stay longer – it is important for Liverpool to keep an eye to the future.

Turning 22 in January, David has plenty of years ahead of him. He seems destined to spend them at the top level. Liverpool are one of the sides who could offer him that platform.

Sport Witness have collated two reports from France that both indicate David is firmly on the Reds’ radar.

According to L’Equipe, it is “especially” Liverpool who are following David. The report predicts they will have to wait until the summer, rather than January, to sign him.

A separate report from Jeunes Footeux backs up that David has many suitors, “in particular Liverpool”. They verify the idea of a transfer waiting until the end of the season. Also, the source provides clarity over the price tag.

It was recently claimed that the €35m tag on David’s shoulders could rise. It appears it already has; Jeunes Footeux now predict a transfer to cost €50m.

Only time will tell if Liverpool would be willing to invest in such a move. They already know they will need to spend big to keep Salah with a new contract.

Liverpool urged to sign striker other than Jonathan David

Jonathan David would be an exciting option for Liverpool to acquire. However, he is not the only forward they may be considering.

They have been linked with Porto winger Luis Diaz, for example.

One alternative they should be considering, according to a former player, is Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique thinks Isak could be a good fit under Klopp. He said (via Anfield Edition on Twitter): “I would go for one player who can play across the front three.

“Isak is definitely perfect for Liverpool’s profile of signings. A young player, not spending hundreds of millions; you’re going to spend £50-60m.”

Isak has previously confessed he would like to play in the Premier League at some stage of his career. Therefore, he may be another option for Liverpool. But like David, he won’t be the cheapest to acquire due to his potential and present ability.

Liverpool will be weighing up all their options as 2022 gets closer.

