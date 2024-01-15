Jordan Henderson: Manager of Euro giant confirms ‘serious talks’ for Liverpool hero, as Serie A move faces ruin

The boss of a major European club has confirmed negotiations are underway over the signing of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, with his switch to Juventus now under serious threat.

Henderson had a fantastic spell at Liverpool between 2011 and 2023, making 492 appearances for the club and captaining them to a host of silverware. While the central midfielder was at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side won major trophies including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

It was therefore a big shock when Henderson started pushing to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia in the summer. Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq had begun expressing an interest in landing Henderson, and this potential move excited the 33-year-old.

On July 27, both Liverpool and Ettifaq confirmed the transfer, which was worth £13million.

Henderson has since made 19 appearances for the Middle Eastern side. However, on January 6 it emerged that him, as well as several other European stars, want to leave Saudi Arabia as they are struggling with the lifestyle and also frustrated about the lack of fans.

There was initial talk about Henderson making a huge return to Liverpool, but Ajax then became early frontrunners to capture him. On Saturday, it was claimed that Juve are advancing in their discussions to sign the Englishman, but the Serie A giants could now lose out.

READ MORE: Klopp ‘fears’ trusted Liverpool star will leave and handpicks replacement from Championship

Before Ajax’s 3-2 Eredivisie win over Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, their manager John van ‘t Schip was asked about Henderson. He made a big hint that Ajax are pushing to complete a deal ahead of Juve.

“There is serious talk going on with Henderson,” Van ‘t Schip said (via ESPN). “He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson to Ajax would be ‘a nice match’

“It could be a nice match. It’s no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that.”

As the coach hints at, Henderson still has some things to sort out at Ettifaq before the move can go ahead. It is understood that Ettifaq do not want to let him go and are therefore holding out for big money.

It seems Ajax will have to submit a significant loan or permanent bid in order to prise the Sunderland-born star away from Saudi Arabia.

Ajax have had a turbulent campaign, having dropped down to the relegation zone at one point after losing five league matches in a row. They also finished third in their Europa League group, behind Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille.

Ajax have since enjoyed an uptick in form, having won seven out of their last nine Eredivisie games. That has pushed them up to fifth in the table, and there is a chance they could still make the European qualification spots.

Although, it is clear that Van ‘t Schip wants Henderson to join and bring more experience and stability to the team, so they do not suffer another losing streak.

For Liverpool fans, while they may not want to see their former skipper play in Europe again, they will be happy that he is not going to join one of their Premier League rivals.

DON’T MISS: Van Dijk snubs Ronaldo, Mbappe by naming Arsenal hero his toughest ever opponent; Liverpool star praises three forwards