Jordan Henderson sends message to Liverpool fans after brutal Arne Slot ‘sack’ chants – ‘A matter of time’

Jordan Henderson has revealed what he truly thinks of Liverpool after the Reds slumped to their fourth successive Premier League defeat, as Brentford fans have a brutal message for manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool came into the Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday on the back of a 5-1 hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany in the Champions League. It saw Liverpool put an end to a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

The defending Premier League champions were expected to kick on and follow the win in Germany with a victory over Brentford on Saturday evening.

However, Liverpool lost 3-2 to Brentford and are now behind even Manchester United in the Premier League table.

The match saw Jordan Henderson play his first game against his former club Liverpool since leaving them in 2023.

While the English midfielder was happy to see Brentford win, Henderson has assured the Liverpool fans that they still have a “world-class” team that will click sooner rather than later.

Henderson said on TNT Sports: “From start to finish, we stuck together, we knew it would be difficult at times.

“Liverpool are a world-class team with world-class players. At times, you’re going to have defending to do, we did.

“The way we defended together, the way we stayed composed on the ball and try to, rather than just kick it forward at times, play the long ball in behind to someone running in like Dams [Mikkel Damsgaard] did to Kev [Schade] on the second goal and [Igor] Thiago was a threat all night and he’s been like that all season to be fair.

“Overall, I think it was a really good performance and we deserved the win in the end.”

The Brentford midfielder added: “You look all over the pitch, there’s not much to go at, they’re all quality players, I don’t really see a weakness in the team.

“I know there’s been results of late that haven’t been great for them, but, for me, they’re still top players and a top, top team, and it’s a matter of time before they get in a rhythm and get going.

“I think there’s been reasons why they haven’t hit the heights from last season, but they’re still a world-class team and wherever you look on the pitch, there’s world-class players, so it’s always going to be difficult, but I thought the lads dug deep, stuck together and caused some problems on the counter.”

Brentford fans mock Liverpool manager Arne slot

Henderson spent over a decade at Liverpool and was a major figure for the Merseyside outfit.

The 35-year-old won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League once each during his time at Liverpool, while also clinching the EFL Cup on two occasions.

When asked if it was strange facing Liverpool, Henderson said: “I think a little bit before because I’ve been at Liverpool for so long.

“It’s always deep inside us forever there. I’d been there so long. It was my life for 12 years.

“It was a little bit strange, but having said that, I knew when the whistle goes, it was business as usual and I was focused and I’d be ready to go and I’d be in the right frame of mind, which I was.”

While Henderson was complimentary of Liverpool, Brentford fans were brutal about Reds manager, Arne Slot.

When Brentford were leading Liverpool 3-2 in the final minutes of the game, the Bees fans were chanting “sacked in the morning” towards Slot, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Liverpool Echo has also reported that “You’re getting sacked in the morning!” chants came from Brentford fans towards Slot.

There have been rumours about Slot’s future at Liverpool in the wake of recent results, but it is unlikely that the Premier League giants will sack the Dutchman anytime soon.

Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season and was heavily backed in the summer of 2025, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike among the players joining the team.

Although some Liverpool fans have questioned Slot over his tactics and have called for the sack, TEAMtalk understands that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have no such plans.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, said on October 20 about Slot and a new Liverpool contract: “I have heard that early, initial contact was already made in terms of opening more formal conversations about extending his contract and how that could work, so it is a gradual process that has been expected to become more active across the course of this season.

“It’s not something they have to decide today or tomorrow because his current deal runs to the summer of 2027, but ideally they would be in a position to do so by the end of the season.

“Liverpool see this as a project that can work long-term term like a Jurgen Klopp or Rafa Benitez career, but obviously, results will also dictate the length of his reign.

“Maybe he ends up somewhere in between like Brendan Rodgers – only time will tell.

“For now, though, there is no knee-jerk reaction to the four-game slump in terms of how they see the future.

“They will stand by him and hope that this turns around so that everyone is happy with how things are progressing, so that they can secure a longer-term future.”

