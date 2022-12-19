Liverpool man ‘will know’ his starting time is up as Jurgen Klopp closes in on World Cup replacement

Jordan Henderson ‘will know’ his time as a regular starter at Liverpool is up as the Reds go after another midfielder as his successor, according to one pundit.

Henderson joined Liverpool back in summer 2011, after they agreed to pay Sunderland £20million for him. And the Englishman has gone on to become a supremely loyal servant to the club, making 465 appearances in all competitions and scoring 33 goals in that time.

Henderson was named Liverpool captain in July 2015. Since then, he has lifted illustrious trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup for Liverpool.

Henderson starts less for Liverpool now than he did in previous campaigns. Jurgen Klopp tends to bring him off the bench when Liverpool are ahead, with his job being to help the side close the game down.

The 32-year-old could receive even less game time in the new year as the Reds go after a new signing in his position. According to TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Liverpool will struggle to snare either Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez in January.

Instead, they have a better chance at landing Sofyan Amrabat. He has returned to Fiorentina after a fantastic World Cup with Morocco, where they reached the semi-finals.

“Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham are very much on Liverpool’s radar. But a January deal is not on the cards for either of them. Work on both of those is likely to continue – but nothing is decided yet,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

“The most likely option for January at this point looks like being Sofyan Amrabat. Fiorentina have said they are not looking to sell. But that is not what his agents are saying as they are making it clear they believe something is achievable.

World Cup player ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for Liverpool

“Amrabat is a player that Liverpool have been well aware of for some time. And he ticks a lot of boxes, especially for January. He really is one to keep an eye as there are others, including Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, who also like him.”

Former striker Frank McAvennie has now given his opinion on Henderson’s future. He doesn’t think the Sunderland academy graduate will start many games in a row for Liverpool anymore, especially now Klopp is looking to bring in a new midfielder.

During an interview with Football Insider, McAvennie was asked about Henderson managing his minutes amid replacements coming in. The pundit replied: “He will know himself. He has been a great servant and was a great acquisition for the club. He’s been there, seen it and done it. He has got his medals.

“When they are two up in a game they will bring him in to tighten things up. He will get time but I think they have got to bring in new players.

“I think it is a good thing to have him around the club. I would still give him his game time but he will not get a run of six games. He will be coming on to manage games when they are winning.

“But I think it is a good thing to have him around. I do not think he would want to leave Liverpool.”

It will be a shame to see Henderson spend more and more time on the bench over the coming years. But he is in the twilight years of his career, and this kind of thing happens to pretty much all ageing players.

Thiago’s spot in the team could also come under threat in the near future. While Bellingham won’t be joining Liverpool in January, a summer move there is definitely a possibility.

