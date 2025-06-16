Jorrel Hato is open to a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, despite being hugely attracted to Arsenal, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses why a transfer to Anfield is not entirely out of the question for the Ajax left-back, despite the imminent arrival of Milos Kerkez.

Hato is one of the best young defenders in Europe and has established himself as one of the first names in the Ajax teamsheet after coming through the Dutch club’s youth academy.

The 19-year-old made 50 appearances for Ajax last season, scoring three goals and giving six assists in the process, while in the 2023/25 campaign, the teenager found the back of the net once and registered three assists in 46 matches in all competitions.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 15 that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Hato from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Ajax want €50million (£42.6m, $58m) for Hato and are not willing to lower their demands.

On April 14, TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool had made an approach for Hato, who was named the Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year in 2024/25.

TBR has now reported that Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘held talks’ over signing Hato this summer.

Arsenal have been following the Ajax star since he was 15 years of age, with the north London club looking to play him at left-back because of the potential departure of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The report has noted that ‘Hato believes Arsenal to be the near perfect destination for this next step’.

However, according to the TBR, ‘Hato’s camp are keen to keep the race for the defender open and have insisted to Chelsea and Liverpool that nothing is decided — he is still more than open to playing for any of the clubs mentioned’.

Why Jorrel Hato is a possible Liverpool signing

Hato played mainly as a left-back for Ajax last season, but in the 2023/24 campaign, the teenager was deployed as a centre-back in 36 matches.

While Arsenal are looking at Hato as a potential option at left-back, it is at centre-back where the Ajax star could fit in at Liverpool.

Milos Kerkez is edging closer to a move to Liverpool, and it is very likely that manager Arne Slot will make the Hungarian his number one left-back next season even if Andy Robertson stays.

While Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract, the Dutchman is 33, and Hato could be his long-term successor.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Ibrahima Konate, with Real Madrid keen on signing the Liverpool centre-back on a free transfer next summer.

Hato, who has played six times for the Netherlands, could join Liverpool this summer, get used to playing in the Premier League and under Slot as a substitute and back-up centre-back next season before stepping up to become a starter in 2026/27.

Who is Jorrel Hato?

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato played mainly as a left-back last season, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender. He has a bright future ahead.

