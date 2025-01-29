Jorrel Hato next for Liverpool? Ranking the 10 best Dutch stars to play at Anfield

Liverpool has a rich history of Dutch players across the Premier League era and they are being linked with adding another in the near future.

In recent weeks, Ajax’s wonderkid Jorrel Hato has been eyed as a potential addition. The 18-year-old came through the famed academy at the club and has been a revelation in the Eredivisie.

He has already made a stunning 92 appearances at senior level, making his debut aged just 16, which made him the fifth-youngest in the club’s history.

Capable of playing as a centre-back and left-back, it would give Arne Slot more versatility at the back. Something more akin to what Pep Guardiola has at Manchester City with Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji, for example.

According to recent reports, Liverpool are hoping to sign Hato in this January window, rather than wait until the summer.

A move now could secure him, with a bid of around £25million being quoted. Real Madrid and Chelsea have also enquired in recent weeks which could force their hand given how high they rate the youngster.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to rank the best 10 Dutch players to play for Liverpool in Premier League history.

10. Sepp van den Berg

The final spot is very much a tie between a few players including the underwhelming striker Erik Meijer and ex-Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever – but Van Den Berg should take the final spot given he plays in the Premier League.

Plus, in his loan spell at Mainz in the 2023-24 season, he was considered among the best young defensive performers in Europe.

He only managed four appearances in total for Liverpool, mostly as substitute appearances, but he generated a significant profit when he left for Brentford last summer.

Starting 18 games under Thomas Frank, he has now found a more suitable home where his talents can flourish.

9. Jan Kromkamp

The defender was brought in to compete with Steve Finnan at right-back but he failed to dislodge the consistent Irishman. However, most of his appearances came from the bench and he struggled to leave any lasting impact on the side.

He featured just 18 times and managed one assist and it was clear he wasn’t quite up to the level required. After Liverpool, he headed back to Holland and finished his career where it began at Go Ahead Eagles.

8. Boudewijn Zenden

Zenden had already made a name for himself as PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and Chelsea before arriving at Liverpool, aged 29. An experienced figure at the time, he remained at the club for two years, helping to add some strength in depth mainly off the left wing.

However, an ACL injury and then a later reoccurrence stifled any chance of having a successful career at Liverpool. He managed just 47 appearances, scoring twice.

7. Ryan Babel

Certainly a player who ended up as a cult hero, Babel was a tricky winger who enjoyed some standout moments from his four-year spell at the club. Fans will remember his cameo off the bench against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final in 2008 and his long-range effort at Stamford Bridge in the semi-final defeat.

He scored the winner against Manchester United in his second season and was key as a squad player in the title push under Rafael Benitez. Although, he may well be best known for his tweet directed at Howard Webb, which saw him photoshop a Man United jersey onto the referee, which saw him fined £10,000. Classic.

6. Sander Westerveld

Westerveld became the most expensive keeper in British history when he arrived at Liverpool in 1999 for £4million. He quickly became a key figure for Gérard Houllier‘s side, as he conceded the least goals in Europe in his first season at the club.

He was then key in the treble-winning campaign (UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup) in the 2000-2001 season, saving two penalties in the League Cup final as well as winning the UEFA Super Cup and FA Charity Shield in the early months of the following season. Given what he achieved across two full seasons, he has to feature high on the list.

5. Ryan Gravenberch

While he has been in brilliant form all season under Arne Slot in his new deeper midfield role, he did struggle in his season under Jurgen Klopp as he struggled to find his role and acclimatise after barely featuring for Bayern Munich in the season prior.

However, he has been key to their title charge, holding down a position that many believed they needed to fill with a big-money signing in the summer. He has taken it upon himself to fill that void and he now looks set to be a key figure in midfield for years to come and potentially one of the league’s best too.

4. Cody Gakpo

Edging ahead of his international teammate, Gakpo has improved year on year since arriving in January 2023. Capable of playing multiple attacking roles, he looks the most dangerous off the left and in a free role where he can get into goalscoring positions.

This season has seen him net some important goals at the right time and he’s certainly stepped up and made progress under Slot. With 14 goals this season, he is well on his way to beating his total of 16 last year. With goals against Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United and City, he has clearly made his mark – and will continue to be key in the business end of the season.

3. Dirk Kuyt

A key figure under Rafael Benitez, Kuyt was the definition of a team player. He played multiple roles that included playing off either flank, in a two-man striker attack, or as an attacking midfielder. 71 goals and 41 assists in 285 games was a good return given Benitez’s sides were not the most attacking-minded but he always managed to be a threat as well as a strong worker.

He was even described as a ‘cult hero‘ in the making shortly after arriving in 2006 and while he does fall into that category, he was a very dependable player, capable of handling big moments across six seasons at the club.

2. Georginio Wijnaldum

Perhaps the most underappreciated and underrated player of the Jurgen Klopp-era, Wijnaldum arrived as a goalscoring attacking midfielder but was tasked with playing an entirely different role in midfield. He thrived in his new role as someone who wins the ball, recycles possession and also chipped in with goal contributions at the right time.

Always available and always consistent, he was key alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and when he departed the club in 2021, many believed it was the wrong move. His iconic double against Barcelona will live long in the history books and he was an unbelievable £25million success.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Who else? The January 2018 signing arrived with the pressure of a £75million fee but he instantly put fans at ease with a debut goal to win the Merseyside derby. Since then, he’s been key to Liverpool’s successes, reaching 300 games for the club and winning multiple major honours.

He also finished second in the Ballon d’Or behind Lionel Messi in 2019, losing by just six votes and he has been considered among the best defenders in the world since joining Liverpool. With his deal set to expire this summer, he still looks to be world-class and indispensable and fans will want him to sign a new deal. Surely he does…right?