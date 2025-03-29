Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Darwin Nunez to Fenerbahce as Liverpool prepare to green light his sale, but the Turkish giants face competition from the Premier League.

The Uruguayan international was a key player for the Reds under previous manager Jurgen Klopp but has struggled for consistent minutes under Arne Slot this season.

Nunez, 25, is looking more likely to leave Liverpool by the day and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on his situation. It will be tough for the Reds to recoup the £85m (including add-ons) fee they spent on the striker in 2022, however.

A report from Turkish outlet Aksam has stated that former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho is keen to bring Nunez to Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce have ‘taken action’ as they try and seal a summer transfer for Nunez.

According to the report, ‘Fenerbahce, who will start the new season with Jose Mourinho, has determined Darwin Nunez as the biggest target of the summer months’.

It’s claimed that a deal could be done for around €30m (£25m, $35m). This would represent a huge loss for Liverpool, but it would mean Nunez is an affordable addition for Fenerbahce.

The striker is keen to continue playing at the very highest level, but the opportunity to play under Mourinho could sway his decision. The report is emphatic in its claims, stating: ‘He IS coming!’

READ MORE: Five Liverpool stars FOR SALE as Sky Sports reporter confirms shock plans to sell gifted midfielder

Darwin Nunez tracked by TWO Premier League high flyers – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this week that Slot hasn’t been convinced by Nunez since his first months at the club, so he’s willing to sell him this summer.

Liverpool will look to sign a new striker if they do axe Nunez and already have some exciting targets in mind, with Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak shortlisted.

From Nunez’s point of view, despite his disappointing form, we understand that he won’t be short of offers and has suitors in the Premier League.

As we exclusively reported, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are both keeping tabs on Nunez’s situation and are considering moves for him this summer.

Sources state that Atletico Madrid are also keen on Nunez, although they have other strikers on their shortlist too such as Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Nunez is under contract with Liverpool until 2028 and for now, his full focus is on helping the Reds lift the Premier League title. However, everything points towards him leaving.

We have had no indication from sources that Fenerbahce could launch a bid for Nunez and given he has interest from top clubs who will likely be playing in the Champions League next term, it would be a major shock to see him playing under Mourinho next season.

DON’T MISS: Five Liverpool targets available for free this summer, including Van Dijk and Salah replacements

Latest Liverpool news: HUGE Isak claim, Real Madrid battle

🔴 Liverpool now ‘confident’ they’ll sign Alexander Isak, who’ll ‘push’ for Newcastle exit on one condition – report

🔴 Real Madrid power-play breaks Liverpool with elite duo offered as bait for defensive leader

🔴 Devastating Mo Salah exit claims as Haaland ‘demand’ leaves Liverpool over a barrel

🔴 Liverpool receive £75m bid for forward who ‘eats football’ as Slot faces big dilemma – report

POLL: How much is Darwin Nunez worth?