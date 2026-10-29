Jose Mourinho greenlights massive Real Madrid raid on Liverpool – top source

Jose Mourinho is ‘particularly in favour’ of prising a Liverpool star away from the club after recent reports in his situation, per Sky Sports Germany.

The Reds are likely to see some big names move on in the summer. Both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are coming to the end of their respective contracts.

There is also speculation that some Liverpool players could be sold.

Recent reports have suggested that Alexis Mac Allister will not be given a contract renewal and will instead be allowed to look for a new club.

Sky Sports Germany state the Argentine could become a ‘focal point’ in Real Madrid’s midfield overhaul.

Mac Allister is said to be high on the Real wish list and manager Mourinho is ‘particularly in favour’ of the transfer due to the midfielder’s physical presence and tackling ability.

It is believed Real will see an opportunity as Liverpool are not planning to offer Mac Allister a new deal, with his current one up in 2028.

They are said to be monitoring the situation closely and could make a move ‘if a suitable opportunity arises.’

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Alexis Mac Allister contract latest

Sky Sports themselves are among the outlets who have previously stated Liverpool are not looking to extend their midfielder’s deal, and they have reiterated that in their fresh report.

But a less reputable source based out of the Middle East suggests the Argentine is going to be offered new terms at Anfield.

They wrote: ‘Exclusive @winwinallsports Liverpool will open talks with Alexis Mac Allister and prepare a new contract renewal offer.

‘This comes amid interest from Manchester City and Atlético Madrid, who are keeping a close eye on the Argentine’s situation.’

They added: ‘The club is already preparing to submit an official offer to renew the player’s contract in the coming period.

‘Contrary to all the reports currently circulating in sports circles, which previously confirmed that the Reds’ management had no intention of making a new offer at the moment, we can exclusively confirm that there is light at the end of the tunnel regarding Liverpool’s contract with Mac Allister, as the management will begin its actual moves and present its expected offer in a step that has not yet been announced.

‘This anticipated move by Liverpool’s management aims to secure the continued presence of their key midfielder, following the impressive performances of the player.

‘More importantly, this contract renewal comes in the wake of interest from major European clubs, specifically Atletico Madrid of Spain and Manchester City of England, in signing him in the future.’