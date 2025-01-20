Liverpool are facing a major threat in their quest to sign a top right-back they have identified as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report claiming that Barcelona are showing interest in signing him after a recommendation from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as his stance on a potential move is revealed.

This might be Arne Slot’s first season in charge of Liverpool, but it could be a very successful one for the Merseyside club. The Reds are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and have all six of their Champions League matches this season. Liverpool could also progress to the final of the Carabao Cup if they can overturn the 1-0 deficit against Tottenham Hotspur from the first leg of the semi-finals.

However, there are certain issues with players’ contracts that need addressing. While Virgil van Dijk could sign a new deal and extend his stay at Liverpool, the future of Mohamed Salah is very uncertain, with Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in the Saudi Pro League keen on signing him as a free agent in the summer of 2025 when his current contract runs out.

Another Liverpool player who could leave on a free transfer in the summer is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid are determined to sign the England international right-back and are planning to make a second bid before the January window closes.

With growing concerns at Liverpool that Alexander-Arnold could leave, the Reds are already planning for life without the right-back and have identified Joshua Kimmich as a potential target.

Kimmich is a versatile player who can operate as a right-back or midfielder. The Germany international is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Although he has played as a midfielder all season for Bayern, for his country he has operated at right-back.

Earlier this month, SkySport journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Liverpool are “in direct contact with Kimmich’s entourage”.

The Premier League club are so keen on bringing the Bayern star to Anfield that they are willing to pay £21m for him in January instead of waiting until the summer of 2025 to get him on a free transfer.

However, a new report has indicated that Liverpool are facing competition from Barcelona for Kimmich, thanks to City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola worked with Kimmich at Bayern, and he has told his former club Barcelona to sign the 29-year-old, according to Fichajes.

The report has claimed that after being recommended by Guardiola, Barcelona have started looking into the possibility of bringing Kimmich to Camp Nou next summer.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Darwin Nunez transfer interest ‘genuine’, as Liverpool boss Slot admits it’s not worked out

Joshua Kimmich stance on his future

Fichajes has noted that Kimmich is a player well known to current Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who had him as a player at Bayern and with the Germany national team.

Flick will be well aware of what Kimmich could bring to his Barcelona team, and what is encouraging for Barcelona – and also for Liverpool – is that he could be tempted to leave Bayern.

Although Bayern are working hard to convince the 29-year-old to sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, the German star himself is “seriously considering a change of scenery”.

Kimmich has been on the books of Bayern since 2015 when he joined from German rivals RB Leipzig.

The German ace has developed into a world-class player during his time at the Bavarian giants, winning the Bundesliga title eight times and the Champions League once.

Latest Liverpool news: Cherki bid, Diaz interest

Kimmich is not the only player that Liverpool are looking to sign in the January transfer window. The Reds also have their eyes on a dynamic youngster in France.

Lyon have made young attacking sensation Rayan Cherki available for a transfer in January, and Liverpool are determined to snap up him.

There are reports that the Premier League club are ready to make a bid of £18.6m for Cherki and bring him to Anfield in the next few days.

Liverpool are keen on Madrid winger Brahim Diaz as well. Reports have claimed that Slot likes him very much and believes that he could star at Anfield.

Diaz is not a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup, and it has been speculated that the chance to play week in and week out at Liverpool could convince him to make the switch to the Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool look set to miss out on Loic Bade. The Reds have identified the Sevilla centre-back as a potential target, but it is Aston Villa who are reportedly finalising a deal for him after deciding to sell Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce.

POLL: Which position should Liverpool prioritise in January?