Liverpool are not giving up on their quest to convince Martin Zubimendi to move to Anfield with a journalist revealing how a fresh offer could be launched – though another source has warned the Reds against wasting their time, branding the midfielder the “Matt Le Tissier of LaLiga”.

The Reds had hoped to make Zubimendi the first signing of the Arne Slot era this summer after the Spain star was identified as the perfect addition to come in and boost their midfield. However, despite agreeing to meet the €60m (£50.2m, €64.2m) exit clause in his contract and offering to more than treble his wages, Liverpool ended up missing out when the player decided to remain with hometown club Real Sociedad.

Speculation that Zubimendi since regrets the decision to reject the move has been emphatically shot down by the player, though one journalist is convinced a deal is there to be done and is adamant that the Reds could yet go back in for the Spain star, despite the incredibly-impressive form of Ryan Gravenberch.

Indeed, while the Dutchman has shone in the base of Liverpool’s midfield, they do lack quality cover and competition and with Slot seemingly not trusting Wataru Endo, links to Zubimendi refuse to disappear.

And given they still have money in the bank to bring in a new midfielder in the winter window, journalist Ian Doyle is convinced the move could be revisited.

“They don’t need loads of players, but we have seen before that if they can add one or two they will spend in January,” Doyle said on the Blood Red podcast.

“If Zubimendi wants to leave Real Sociedad in January I think Liverpool would try to sign him. We know they have the money there for him, I don’t know what the deal is with the release clause there, £51m is it? If he fancies it, Liverpool quite clearly will go in for him.”

READ MORE: Slot served painful reminder over Liverpool failure to sign ‘second best’ player in the world

What has Zubimendi said on Liverpool, with star labelled LaLiga’s Le Tissier?

We understand, though, that despite Doyle’s optimism, Liverpool are unlikely to rekindle their efforts to try and prise Zubimendi to Anfield, with the form of Gravenberch likely to see the Reds chnaging tact in the winter window.

And while Slot is convinced Liverpool do need another body in midfield, they are far more likely to sign a cheaper option with sources informing us that Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber is a more realistic target with his versatility of covering a couple of positions also seen as appealing.

Zubimendi himself has also talked down the prospects of a U-turn, insisting he is more than content with his decision to remain with Sociedad.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times. So far, things have gone well for me,” he told the Spanish media earlier this month.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end, everything is easier than all that.”

Asked if he regrets his choice, he added: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within.

“I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

The Reds have also been advised to avoid pursusing his signing with transfer journalist Steve Kay claiming the midfielder is unlikely to leave San Sebastian and having compared him to Matt Le Tissier, who spent his entire career at Southampton despite multiple offers to leave over the years.

According to people I’ve been talking to he’s a strange man, he’s a strange character,” Kay told KS1 TV.

“He’s someone who doesn’t care about playing for teams like Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal. He’s happy to play where he is, finish fourth, fifth or sixth. He loves where he lives and that’s him. The Matt Le Tissier of La Liga I suppose.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Bade cost emerges / fresh links to Inter star

In other Liverpool news, the Reds have learned the cost it would take to prise Loic Bade away from Sevilla amid claims he is fast emerging as their No.1 pick to ultimately succeed Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence.

The Reds captain is out of contract next summer and while we understand the Reds are calm and confident he will sign a new deal, they are casting their net out over would-be replacements for the towering Dutchman if and when the day comes for him to be replaced.

Liverpool are well known for their forward planning, as exemplified this summer when Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed as the long-term heir for Alisson Becker.

And reports from Spain also claim the Reds are prepping a new move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo as they prepare to bid farewell to Mo Salah at the season’s end.

Liverpool also are reportedly interested in Inter Milan playmaker Nicolo Barella, though the Spanish giants and Manchester City both provide substantial competition.

Elsewhere, the Anfield outfit and Tottenham have reportedly been told the asking price for top Bundesliga talent and Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Zubimendi v Quinten Timber: who would be best for Liverpool?