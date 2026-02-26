Liverpool star Andy Robertson is now a “certainty” to leave Anfield this summer, a trusted journalist has revealed, and with five clubs likely to battle it out for his signature, the Reds have been linked with an elite £61.2m-rated replacement to compete with Milos Kerkez.

The Scotland captain will arguably go down as one of Liverpool‘s greatest ever pound-for-pound signings, particularly in recent years, having helped the club win eight major honours in his nine years at Anfield. Costing a modest £8m from Hull City in July 2017, he is the club’s second-longest serving star after Joe Gomez.

But with Robertson‘s contract expiring this summer, Liverpool came within a whisker of accepting a £5m offer to sell the 31-year-old to Tottenham Hotspur in January, though the move was ultimately blocked after Arne Slot saw Gomez suffer a shoulder injury in the defeat to Bournemouth.

Now, with his future on the line, trusted Liverpool FC expert David Lynch has confirmed that after more than 350 games for Liverpool, the star will depart Merseyside for good this summer, with the Reds now deciding once and for all that not to offer the player a new deal.

“Robertson, for me, that’s a certainty that he will go now… there’s no chance of a new contract now and he will depart,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

Before Lynch’s comment, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Spurs, subject to the north London side retaining their Premier League status, will be back in for Robertson as a free agent this summer.

Fletcher also confirmed that the team Robertson supported as a boy, and was recently seen in the crowd to watch their European game with VfB Stuttgart, Celtic will also be in the mix for his signature.

In addition to those two sides, it’s recently been reported that Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Wolves are also in the mix, though with the Molineux side now on the cusp of having their relegation back to the Championship confirmed, we understand they have already been ruled out of the race and with Robertson keen to continue playing at the highest level possible.

Liverpool linked with £61.2m Robertson replacement

The exit of Robertson will of course leave a very sizeable hole in the Liverpool backline, and while the Scot has not been as influential this season, he remains a loud voice around the Anfield dressing room.

To fill that gap, a separate report this week has named Liverpool as one of the sides, alongside Real Madrid, as closely monitoring Juventus’ world-class left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

It’s claimed Juve are seeking a fee of around €70m (£61,2m, $83m) to sell the experienced 26-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best in the world for his position.

Links to Cambiaso come after former Juventus manager Igor Tudor backed the Italy international to move to Estadio Bernabeu or Anfield at one stage in his career.

Football Italia quotes Tudor as saying about Cambiaso in September 2025: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities.

“He’s a top-level player. He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

Once compared to the iconic Paolo Maldini, Cambiaso has also been described as a ‘long-term pillar’ of the Juventus side.

Latest Liverpool news: Reds keen on Swedish midfielder; Ajax wonderkid eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are considering a move to sign a quality Swedish midfielder from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window, according to reports in the German media.

The German news outlet states it will take up to €65million (£56.6m, $76.8m) to convince Frankfurt to sell their star man, who, according to the report, is ‘in a league of his own’.

Elsewhere, we exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool are among the suitors wishing to sign an Ajax wonderkid now viewed as a potentially better prospect than the much-heralded FC Twente star Kees Smit.

In other news, Liverpool are firmly in the mix to sign Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven, who we now understand is very much open to leaving Spurs this summer amid their struggles on the pitch.

And finally, the agent of Florian Wirtz has openly admitted he’ll attempt to transfer his client to Real Madrid, and he’s even hinted the Germany playmaker wants the move too.

