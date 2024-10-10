Liverpool have “zero chance” of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window amid claims Real Madrid have now offered the Reds a €80m star in a swap deal, and with a journalist providing an update on the Reds’ prospects of tying their vice-captain to a new deal.

The future of Alexander-Arnold remains a topic of hot conversation, with the 25-year-old due to fall out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and with the player eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors from January 1 – just 83 days from now. As one of their most important and influential stars, Liverpool are understandably keen to avoid the scenario of losing their assist machine without any sort of financial recompense and are working hard to tie him down to a new deal.

However, with Real Madrid very much making Alexander-Arnold a top target for 2025, speculation has risen in recent days that they could look to bring forward his potential signing to January after they lost Dani Carvajal for the season to a serious knee injury.

And in an attempt to persuade the Reds to do business, Spanish outlet TDF reported Los Blancos had offered Liverpool the chance to sign Aurlien Tchouameni as part of a swap deal.

Journalist James Pearce, though, has completely ruled out the prospect of Alexander-Arnold leaving for the Bernabeu in January.

“There’s absolutely zero chance that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] will go anywhere in January,” he told The Athletic’s Walk On podcast.

“I mean, I saw some nonsense yesterday about Real Madrid planning a bid for him in January or something. I just don’t believe that’s true. And I certainly don’t believe it for a minute. [It’s] absolute nonsense.”

Pearce also insists that while a series of top clubs – and Bayern Munich have also been linked – continue to keep a close watch on the player’s situation, he insists no decision has been taken either way by Alexander-Arnold.

“I mean, we’ve said previously many times, every top club in Europe will be keeping a very close eye on developments over Trent’s future, because my information at the moment is that there is no decision that’s been taken. Those talks are ongoing,” Pearce concluded.

What has Alexander-Arnold said on Liverpool future?

Despite those denials, our sources have indicated that officials from Real Madrid are in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ with Alexander-Arnold’s management over a potential 2025 move.

The player’s business affairs are handled by his father, Michael Arnold – a lifelong Liverpool fan himself – and whatever next steps are taken, he will be sure to both play a major influence in deciding his son’s fate and in negotiating the best possible deal for him, whether that by on Merseyside or in Madrid.

The star currently earns a salary worth £180,000 a week and we understand the Reds are willing to make Alexander-Arnold the second highest-paid player in their history behind Mo Salah, who currently pockets £350,000 a week.

And while a strong report on Wednesday claimed the player was ‘on the verge’ of accepting a move to Real, Alexander-Arnold himself has given plenty of nods over a wish to stay and making clear his love and affection for the club.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following a recent win over Bournemouth.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the conditions that could persuade him to sign a new deal, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Tchouameni at risk of leaving Real Madrid / double contract agreement close

While a swap deal may appear out of the question, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Liverpool will look to sign Tchouameni in 2025.

The France midfielder chose a move to Real over Liverpool in 2025 and has helped the club win a plethora of trophies in that time, including a LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

But after Liverpool missed out on Martin Zubimendi over the summer – and the Real Sociedad midfielder has once again addressed speculation over his future, this time after links to Man City – the Reds are being tipped to make a fresh move again for the Frenchman’s services.

Those hopes have also been fuelled amid claims Carlo Ancelotti now has a serious doubt over the 36-times capped France international and that he would be open to his possible sale to Liverpool.

Elsewhere, there is some good news coming Liverpool’s way on the new contracts front, with our sources indicating to us that an agreement is closing in to extend captain Virgil van Dijk’s stay at Anfield.

He has indicated his willingness to hang around and now the Reds are hopeful of announcing an extension soon.

That news also follows on from confirmation this week that Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield and that Ibrahima Konate is also on the cusp of agreeing fresh terms.

