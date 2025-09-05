Real Madrid and Barcelona have been joined by a third gigantic club hoping to steal Marc Guehi away from Liverpool, and a reliable journalist has named the team who are favourites to win the race.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool on deadline day and even passed a medical conducted by Reds officials in London. A £35m deal plus a 10 percent sell-on clause had been agreed with Crystal Palace and a five-year contract had been sealed with the player.

However, Palace pulled the plug in the final hours after failing to sign a worthy replacement. Brighton’s Igor Julio was the man in their sights but the Brazilian performed a U-turn and would go on to join West Ham on loan instead.

The end result saw Guehi stranded at Selhurst Park, though the centre-back is understood to be ‘devastated’ at his move collapsing and will reject any and all offers Crystal Palace make regarding a contract extension. His existing deal expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

As such, Guehi is certain to be on the move at some stage in 2026. Liverpool plan to revive the deal but are facing competition of the highest order from mainland Europe.

Clubs in Europe can forge a pre-contract agreement with Guehi once he enters the final six months of his deal on January 1.

That gives Liverpool’s transfer rivals a leg up and the Sun’s claims Real Madrid and Barcelona are circling have been backed up by a fresh update from the Daily Express.

However, the new report also brought news of German giant Bayern Munich entering the race. Of all the clubs involved, Bayern perhaps come with the greatest guarantee of silverware given their domination in the Bundesliga.

The report began: ‘Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Marc Guehi, adding to the growing list of European clubs vying for his signature.’

The Express added: ‘Bayern Munich, the German powerhouse, are the latest club to monitor the situation surrounding the Palace captain, who will be an enticing prospect as a free agent next summer.

‘Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the situation, with both Spanish titans expressing significant interest.’

Favourite for Marc Guehi named

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele – who specialises in covering Liverpool – touched on Guehi’s situation in a Q&A.

When asked directly if Liverpool are still Guehi’s ‘favourites’, Steele replied: “Yes, I asked this question to many sources around Liverpool on Monday evening and the word back was that they still really like him and want him to play for them – this silly saga was never going to change that.

“Signing Guehi this summer was always an opportunistic buy, one of Liverpool’s buzzphrases, and they plan to do so again in the future.

“As far as I am aware, the Reds are plotting another move for Guehi in the near future and they would probably get an even bigger discount.

“As for what Guehi himself wants, sources close to the England international say he was genuinely gutted to not [get] the move.

“As of Sunday evening, his camp expected it to go through and he was excited. I feel sorry for him. Let’s see what happens next.”

As of now at least, Guehi’s intentions are signing for Liverpool when the opportunity arises once again.

There have been conflicting reports as to whether Liverpool will make a move in January or wait until the end of the season.

Steele’s claim Liverpool are ‘plotting another move for Guehi in the near future and they would probably get an even bigger discount’ certainly points to a winter window swoop.

A separate report from Football Insider claimed Liverpool can sign Guehi for £25m in January – £10m less than he would have cost if moving on deadline day.

However, the Times stated Guehi ‘plans to leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer.’

That sentiment was echoed by the Express who reported ‘Guehi made it clear this summer that he would either join Liverpool or depart as a free agent when his contract with Palace expires next year.’

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool remain frontrunners to sign Guehi at the second time of asking at some point next year.

