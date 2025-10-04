Florian Wirtz faces the prospect of being dropped from the Liverpool side after some indifferent form since signing, but despite Jamie Carragher’s bleak observations over the German’s form, we can reveal exactly why Arne Slot is still backing his major summer signing for long-term success at Anfield.

The playmaker moved to Anfield in a whopping £116m (€140m, $160m) package from Bayer Leverkusen in June – a British record deal at the time. While Wirtz managed an assist for Hugo Ekitike in the Community Shield at Wembley, his impact on games has been minimal since and he has now gone nine Liverpool matches without a goal and assist.

He was again largely anonymous on Tuesday as the Reds tamely lost 1-0 at Galatasaray in the Champions League, with Carragher, afterwards, claiming Wirtz’s struggles are now a major problem for Slot, branding the imbalance in the side a “mess” and with some supporters even branding the player the single worst signing in British football history.

As Slot bids to get over a mini-slump that has seen them lose their last two games, the prospects of him dropping Wirtz to the bench for Saturday evening’s clash at Chelsea have been talked up.

However, as journalist Dean Jones has explained, Slot will be keen to stress that he still has the player’s best interests at heart if the axe is to fall.

“Obviously, there is a lot of noise about Wirtz right now, but the people that matter around Liverpool seem wholly supportive of him and are making sure he is not feeling burdened by his part so far,” Jones told us.

“There is no denying it has been a slower start than he would have wanted, and there will be games coming up where he is left out of the line-up.

“But Slot is going to be very careful around his man-management of this at the moment because he does not want Wirtz to feel like he is failing….”

Wirtz must be given time to prove his worth to Liverpool

While Wirtz has endured a slow start to life in England, the player will be afforded time to prove his worth, and there was always a feeling that the 22-year-old, who claimed 57 goals and 65 assists from 197 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, would always need time to adjust.

Slot, however, does need to work out how to get the best out of his major summer signing.

Jones added: “When he was signed, there were always some question marks over exactly how he would fit into the system and that’s definitely been part of the problem. They are trying to work it out and have to find spaces where he can thrive.

“He’s a brilliant, smart, quick-thinking player and unlocking him will take the team to a new level. But at the moment, just constantly playing him again and again does not seem to be helping them.

“I would not be surprised to see him on the bench against Chelsea or Man Utd (on October 19, after the international break). But even if that happens, Slot will make sure it is clear that he is still backing him to succeed.”

That is a similar message coming out from European football expert Kevin Hatchard, who feels there has been little seeds of doubts creeping into Wirtz’s game.

“A bit of patience is needed,” Hatchard stated.

“It’s not happening for him. I think the pace of play is what he’s struggling with at the moment.

“He’s taking an extra touch. He’s maybe not quite making the ball move as quickly as he normally would and he’s getting caught out.

“When you have such a big money move and you have that change of club and change of country you want to hit the ground running.

“When it doesn’t happen, there’s just that little seed of doubt in his mind. But I’m 100 per cent convinced it’s going to happen for him.”

Hatchard added: “Look at the team that was unbeaten and won the league and the cup that season, which Bayern have never done by the way, and got to the final of the Europa League that same season.

“He was the best player. He wasn’t the only top player. Granit Xhaka was important. Jonathan Tah was important, but he was outstanding.

“If you look at the Champions League last season, he got five man-of-the-match awards for Leverkusen. It’s in there, but that whole team was geared towards what he could do.

“He’s gone to Liverpool, and he’s one of several. It’s not been built around him, and I wouldn’t expect it to be. But Liverpool are in that transition where they’re trying to renew the team.

“They’re trying not to be as reliant on Mo Salah, even though Salah’s still brilliant, but they’re not being as reliant on him, and that’s going to take time.

“So that’s the reason they paid so much for him. He was in demand because Bayern absolutely wanted him.

“Leverkusen didn’t want to let him go, so that played into it as well, and you’re also buying potential because he’s still in his early 20s with a lot of room to grow.”

