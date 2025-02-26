Arne Slot appears to have dropped the biggest indicator yet that Mo Salah’s future DOES remain at Anfield after a trusted Liverpool FC reporter shared what he gleaned from the Dutchman’s latest press conference.

The Egyptian superstar has been in incredible form this season, playing a part in 51 goals already from just 38 games and in form that has put Liverpool in a commanding position at the summit of the Premier League. If results go their way on Wednesday evening, the Reds could find themselves 14 points clear at the top if they were to get the better of Newcastle and should nearest challengers Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest.

Having shattered a number of records this season already – including his elevation into third on the club’s all-time record goalscorers list – Liverpool are understandably keen to tie Salah down to a new deal, with his current arrangement due to expire at the season’s end.

But while talks over that extension are yet to bear fruit, it was a somewhat relaxed and jovial Slot who responded to questions on the 32-year-old’s future in Tuesday’s presser.

With a cheeky grin, Slot joked that Salah’s outstanding form this season could force Liverpool to pay even more to retain their star man beyond this season.

Now one reporter who was there to witness the Dutchman’s charm offensive, journalist David Lynch, reckons Slot’s comments dropped the biggest hint yet that Salah will soon agree on fresh terms with the Reds.

“You look at the manager – so, so relaxed about it,” Lynch said on his YouTube channel. “Surely all the signs point to the fact that this will get over the line and Liverpool are going to sort it out. I just can’t see him being the one to bring it up in press conferences if it was a really fraught negotiation where we don’t think there’s going to be any breakthrough.

“Of course, we’d like to hear about that breakthrough as soon as humanly possible. You want to get that sorted ASAP and the same goes for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I’m getting real signs from the manager.

“Even though he didn’t give too much away in what he said, I still think there are signs there in his demeanour in how he’s discussed this Mo Salah contract today which points towards this getting resolved.”

Salah silence also tells tale amid claims Liverpool agreement is close

Salah has also not been backwards at coming forwards this season with regards to explaining to the media exactly where his renewal talks were at. And having expressed on numerous occasions that he is treating this as his last season at Anfield, the silence that has since come from the Egyptian perhaps tells its own tale too.

Lynch also feels Salah’s recent silence is telling.

“It also helps that we haven’t heard from Mo himself. He doesn’t seem to be as frustrated about the situation as he maybe was a couple of months ago, so are we getting signs there that maybe this is about to be resolved? Let’s hope so because that would be a huge boost for Liverpool.”

Lynch’s update follows a report on Monday that claimed Salah is now ‘increasingly close to extending his contract with the Reds’ after Liverpool ‘worked intensively to avoid his exit without a fee at the end of the season, and everything indicates that the negotiations have progressed positively’.

The report adds: ‘The possibility of him renewing his contract with the club seemed uncertain a few months ago, but now the scenario has changed and everything points to his relationship with the English team continuing for a longer time.’

That claim followed a claim by Gary Neville that Salah was seeking a deal worth £400,000 a week over three years.

Anfield Index reported at the start of the month that both Salah and Virgil van Dijk had already agreed terms on a fresh deal at Anfield, though the announcement was being held up by Alexander-Arnold’s delay in agreeing to stay.

Claims that the Egyptian plans to stick around were also ratified by both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, who noted two significant reasons why Salah will surely be sticking around.

Everything Mo Salah has said on his Liverpool future

“Before the season, I was just like, ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’. I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year and let’s see.

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.” – September 2024, speaking to Sky Sports before a game against Manchester United

“As you know it’s my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it and not think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what will happen next year.

“I was coming to the game, I said look, it could be the last time [coming to Old Trafford]. Nobody talked to me yet about contracts, so I just play my last season, and we’ll see at the end of the season. But so far, yeah, my last game here with Liverpool.” – September 2024, after the game against Man Utd

“No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.” – November 2024, on Instagram after a game against Brighton

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.” – November 2024, after a game against Southampton

“It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city.

“So far, yes. It’s the last six months [of my time at Liverpool]. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.” – January 2025, speaking to Sky Sports