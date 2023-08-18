Liverpool told they dodged bullet with Jude Bellingham failure, as insider leaks Dortmund problems

Liverpool have found out the signing of Jude Bellingham might not have been as good as originally expected, with a journalist claiming he created problems at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham was on Dortmund’s books between 2020 and 2023. In that time, he established himself as one of the best young players in the world and as one of the best midfielders in the German Bundesliga.

Belingham’s record for Dortmund stood at 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 appearances. He formed a great partnership with striker Erling Haaland, before the Norwegian’s move to Manchester City.

Given Bellingham’s exceptional performances in Germany, it was no surprise that a fierce battle emerged for his services earlier this year.

Liverpool put in plenty of groundwork as they tried to win the race for the England star. However, they then had to drop out of the race due to the huge cost involved.

This meant the race was now down to Real Madrid and City. Ultimately, Bellingham signed for Madrid on a six-year contract. The Spanish giants paid an initial £88.5million for him, though the transfer could eventually rise to £115m through add-ons.

On Wednesday, German source Bild surprisingly revealed that some members of the Dortmund squad were actually happy about Bellingham’s departure.

The report suggested Bellingham had irritated some of his team-mates due to his ‘arrogant’ attitude.

Jude Bellingham ’caused problems in Dortmund dressing room’ – journalist

During an interview with CaughtOffside, Bild journalist Christian Falk has explained how Emre Can had to speak to the 20-year-old about his behaviour.

“I think every boss in the club would be happy to still have Jude Bellingham available on the pitch. That said, it’s also true that there were problems in the dressing room,” the reporter said.

“He was the third captain, of course, but he’s a very young player. To have such airs about you at 19 years of age… he let the others in the squad feel that he was better than them, but he didn’t always show it on the pitch.

“He’s always the player who leads from the front but the team didn’t see him when they exited the Champions League – those weren’t his best performances.

“Emre Can took him to the side once and told him that his body language around his teammates was not okay. If he was an experienced player, it’s one thing, but to be so young without any big titles to his name, he wasn’t in such a position.

“His exit will leave room for others to grow. Dortmund, of course, won’t be as good without him, but within the dressing room not everyone is crying about his departure.”

As Falk states, Bellingham leaving will allow some of Dortmund’s other exciting young players to grow and improve.

While Bellingham may have got into some arguments if he joined Liverpool, it is likely that they would have stemmed from him demanding the best from his team-mates.

Bellingham may still be towards the start of his career, but he is clearly a born winner who aims to dominate games. And it is clear that he will eventually become a captain, whether it be at club level or on the international stage.

Bellingham might not have the stature to boss his fellow players around, but he will surely reach that stage in the future.

