Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will soon be joined at the Bernabeu by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

A top journalist has revealed how Jude Bellingham inadvertently confirmed last year how Trent Alexander-Arnold would be leaving Liverpool this summer to join him at Real Madrid – while the Reds have seemingly now chosen the man they want to replace him with in their side.

The worst-kept secret in football became official this week when Alexander-Arnold confirmed his 20-year association with boyhood club Liverpool would be coming to an end and he will be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract this summer. And while the 26-year-old stopped short of naming his next club as Real Madrid, it has been widely reported for a number of months now that a move to the Bernabeu was a very distinct possibility.

Indeed, our sources recently revealed that Real advances to Alexander-Arnold can be charted back as long ago as three years, while our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher also revealed back in the autumn that Los Blancos were in what was described to him as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage.

As a result, it was no surprise to anyone at all when his exit was confirmed this week, despite some supporters clinging on to the small hope that he could yet perform a U-turn.

However, maybe the biggest indicator over the 26-year-old’s move to the Bernabeu actually came from the player’s best friend and England teammate, Bellingham.

Asked back in November ahead of Real’s Champions League tie at Anfield – which saw the Reds run out 2-0 winners – what were the chances of Alexander-Arnold joining him at the Bernabeu next season, the England midfielder offered a diplomatic response, stating it would be “disrespectful to talk about” the possiblity of the right-back joining him in the Spanish capital.

However, journalist Lewis Steele, who was present at that press conference, claims Bellingham actually ‘gave the game away somewhat’.

The Daily Mail journalist revealed: “You could tell in his eye that Bellingham knew the direction of travel then, as did pretty much most of the room.”

Liverpool pick top star to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to quickly move on from their disappointment of losing Alexander-Arnold by launching a hefty cash bid for their favourite of four players selected by Richard Hughes as a replacement .

Reds boss Arne Slot has previously indicated a strong desire to allow Conor Bradley the chance to step into Alexander-Arnold’s shoes, with the Northern Irishman showing plenty of large promise when afforded the opportunity recently.

However, due to his dubious injury record – the 21-year-old has missed a total of 45 Liverpool games over the last two seasons – the Reds are still looking to make another signing at right-back.

And according to multiple sources, the name at the top of their wishlist is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who is probably the nearest like-for-like player in the world game to the departing Reds man.

And per reports, Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes is preparing an opening offer to the Bundesliga giants for the Netherlands international and want to agree a quick-fire deal to bring him to Anfield as quickly as possible.

Per the report, Liverpool’s opening bid will be worth €35m – €40m (£29.8m – £34.1m / $39.7m – $45.4m), which should be enough to get a deal done, owing to the fact that the 24-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave the Bay Arena for €40m.

However, while Liverpool are said to be working on the deal and have a confidence Frimpong will sign, the report does detail the three other back-up plans on Hughes’ shortlist, with interest also revealed in Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, Dodo of Fiorentina and Monaco’s exciting Brazilian talent Vanderson.

