Liverpool get big Real Madrid clue about Rodrygo future after Jude Bellingham’s four-word verdict

As Rodrygo starts to shine for Real Madrid, Liverpool’s hopes of convincing the Brazilian winger to swap Estadio Bernabeu for Anfield are fading, and Jude Bellingham’s latest verdict will only dampen the defending Premier League champions’ hopes.

Even before Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary bust-up with Arne Slot, Liverpool were on the hunt for a new winger. Interest in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has been well-documented, but the defending Premier League champions are not ones to put all of their eggs in one basket.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 2 that Liverpool have held “positive exploratory talks” with “Rodrygo’s representatives”.

Sources told us at the time that, while Real Madrid would prefer to keep the 24-year-old until the end of the season, the Spanish and European giants would be receptive to an offer of €80-90million (up to £78.6m, $105m) in the January transfer window.

An exit looked all the more likely for Rodrygo when he became ‘the Real Madrid forward with the most consecutive games (31) without scoring’, according to Marca.

However, the Brazilian has since started to come into form and has scored in his last two appearances for Madrid.

Rodrygo started on the right wing in a 4-4-2 formation against Manchester City in the Champions League last week and scored in the 28th minute.

The 24-year-old Brazil international kept his place in Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up against Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday and scored in the 76th minute.

It turned out to be the winner for Los Blancos, who beat Alaves 2-1, leading his Madrid team-mate and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham to rave about Rodrygo on Instagram.

“Not pretty but points on the board,” Bellingham wrote on Instagram, before adding: “My boy is back! @rodrygogoes”.

With Rodrygo now getting back to his best and starting regularly for Alonso, it is hard to see Liverpool being able to tempt him to leave Madrid in the middle of the season.

Bellingham is a major figure at Madrid, and the England international midfielder publicly backing Rodrygo indicates how everyone inside the dressing room feels about the Brazilian ace.

With Madrid aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League under Alonso and Rodrygo starting to come into form, it is now hard to envisage Los Blancos offloading him in the middle of the season.

How Real Madrid media reacted to Rodrygo display

Just like Bellingham, the Real Madrid media, too, was impressed with the performance of Rodrygo.

AS noted about the Brazilian star: “He started well, active. He had a clear chance, but his shot went wide.

“He also contributed to the build-up play, dropping deep to receive the ball and link up with teammates (29/30 passes, 98%).

“He struggled to find space to get past his man and sent a free kick from the edge of the box too high, but he was there.

“He supported Vinicius and scored. For the second consecutive game.

“After his impressive performance against City, Xabi Alonso put his faith in him. And Rodrygo repaid that faith.”

Marca gave Rodrygo 7 out of 10 for his overall display in the Player Ratings and noted: “First half: The Brazilian created Madrid’s first big chance.

“He made a run into the box, but his shot failed to find Sivera’s goal. He worked hard defensively to win back possession.

“Second half: More active defensively than offensively. He barely entered the box in the early stages of the second half.

“He tried his luck with a promising free kick from the edge of the area, but it went well over the bar.

“Now the Brazilian finally found the back of the net, finishing off a good pass from Vinicius almost at will.

“The goal gave Madrid a breather… and Xabi Alonso. He was substituted by Brahim in the 83rd minute after feeling some discomfort.”

