Full truths in Liverpool interest in Julian Alvarez emerge amid record-breaking fee reveal

Liverpool have not made a new move for Julian Alvarez, TEAMtalk understands, but there is historical interest from the Reds in the former Manchester City striker.

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Man City in the summer of 2024. The LaLiga club paid £82million for the Argentina international striker, who scored 36 goals and made 17 assists in 103 appearances for the Cityzens.

Alvarez also won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup on one occasion and the Champions League once with Pep Guardiola’s side, but with Erling Haaland also in the team, Alvarez did not always play as the main striker upfront for Man City.

The 25-year-old has done superbly for Atletico so far this season. He has found the back of the net 23 times and has provided five assists in 44 appearances.

There has been speculation in recent days that Liverpool are admirers of Alvarez and are planning a club-record bid for him.

Darwin Nunez could leave amid interest in the Uruguay international striker from Atletico Madrid and the Saudi Pro League, and Liverpool are drawing up an internal list of number nine options that include Alexander Isak and Joao Pedro.

However, TEAMtalk understands that while Liverpool appreciate Alvarez, the Premier League leaders have made no fresh approach to date.

Liverpool explored a potential deal for Alvarez before he left Man City for Atletico last summer but will know how tough and costly a deal would be this summer.

READ MORE ➡️ Liverpool state of play on Ibrahima Konate contract clarified as Real Madrid interest CONFIRMED

Atletico Madrid stance on Julian Alvarez future

TEAMtalk can also reveal Atletico’s stance regarding a potential exit for the former River Plate striker, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

The LaLiga club do not want to sanction an exit for Alvarez because Antoine Griezmann is likely to leave this summer.

Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC have been in talks to sign Griezmann for almost one year and are keen on a summer deal.

Atletico will not entertain any bids for Alvarez unless someone offers them double what they paid Manchester City, meaning around €200million (£167.3m, $217m) would be necessary.

Such a sum would smash Liverpool’s all-time transfer record, surpassing both the £75m paid to sign Virgil van Dijk and the £85m Darwin Nunez’s arrival can rise to through add-ons.

Even then there is no guarantee that Atleti will sanction an exit just a year into Alvarez’s move to the Madrid outfit.

Alvarez is settled in Madrid and enjoying life under Diego Simeone. And Atletico have been delighted with Alvarez on and off the field.

The Spanish club’s sporting director Carlos Busero has also publicly refuted claims that Liverpool have made a bid for Alvarez.

Busero told 365scores: “The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect. What is being circulated is just rumours.”

The Atletico official added: “Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours.”

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?