Liverpool are ready to pay over £140million for Julian Alvarez, according to a sensational Spanish report, while TEAMtalk reveals how much Arne Slot’s side would have to offer to sign the former Manchester City striker, whom they wanted to bring to Anfield last summer.

Despite Liverpool looking set to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Reds are planning to make changes to their squad. The futures of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have to be resolved, while a replacement will be needed for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window as a free agent.

One of the areas that the Merseyside club feel they need to reinforce is in attack. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on March 16 that Liverpool have made Newcastle United striker Isak their ‘top target’ this summer.

With Darwin Nunez likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League leaders believe that Isak would be a more than suitable replacement for the misfiring Uruguay international striker.

Julian Alvarez has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, with a report earlier this month claiming that the Reds were planning to make a club-record bid for the former Man City striker.

Fichajes has now brought an update on the situation, reporting that Liverpool are willing to pay an eye-watering sum of €170million (£142m, $184m) for Alvarez to convince Atletico to sell him this summer.

Alvarez’s ‘mobility, finishing ability, and versatility have made him an elite player, leading Liverpool to seriously consider his signing,’ according to the report.

It has been claimed that Liverpool are looking at Alvarez – described as “an extraordinary player” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola on TNT Sports in February 2024 – because of the possibility that Salah could leave as a free agent this summer.

If Liverpool are able to sign the Argentina international striker for £142m, then it would make him the Reds’ most expensive signing in history.

Liverpool’s current record signing is Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk at £75m, as Nunez cost an initial £64m when he joined from Benfica, with only further add-ons taking the fee up to £85m.

Atletico, though, may not sell Alvarez as they consider him a ‘pillar’ of their sporting project. In February, the LaLiga club’s head coach Diego Simeone praised Alvarez’s “humility that makes him different from everyone else” despite the fact that “he won everything by the age of 25”.

During his time at Man City, Alvarez won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once and the Champions League on one occasion. The striker won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, as well as the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Atletico Madrid want £167m for Julian Alvarez – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and Liverpool fans have to take this report about a club-record bid for Alvarez with a pinch of salt.

More credible media outlets need to back this claim before one can read into it.

What is true, though, is that Liverpool had an interest in Alvarez before he left Man City for Atletico.

TEAMtalk’s contributor, Ben Jacobs, reported on March 20 that Liverpool “explored a potential deal for Alvarez before he left Man City”.

The trusted journalist noted that Liverpool are aware of how costly a deal for Alvarez will be this summer if they reignited their interest in him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Atletico will not entertain any bids for Alvarez unless they are offered double of what they paid for him last summer.

We understand Liverpool would have to pay around €200million (£167.3m, $217m) for the 25-year-old striker, who has scored 23 goals and given five assists in 44 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold sad, Elliott sale

Alexander-Arnold has privately responded to some Liverpool fans’ claim that he is a ‘traitor’ for deciding to leave the Reds for Madrid on a free transfer.

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on signing Liverpool striker Nunez in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, a top Sky Sports journalist has revealed that Liverpool are willing to sell Harvey Elliott.

