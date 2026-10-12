Liverpool finally find Mo Salah replacement as Euro giants place £84.6m demand on Brazilian star

Liverpool have been warned there can be no discounts should they follow through on initial interest with a firm bid for Porto star William Gomes in January, and amid claims that Julian Ward wants to make the Brazilian the first signing of his second stint as sporting director.

The Reds spent heavily on upgrades to their attack this summer, with Bradley Barcola (£125m) and Victor Munoz (£35m) both arriving to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s options and boost an attack that had said farewell to iconic star Mohamed Salah.

But both new signings prefer to operate on the left side of attack and, with Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha already on the club’s books, Iraola has technically been left with a lopsided list of options – and still no bona fide replacement for Salah on the right wing.

Of course, footballers can be flexible, and there have been signs that both Munoz and Gakpo can be options there, though speculation is rising that Liverpool could look to sign a more natural fit there when the window re-opens for business on January 1.

Indeed, Liverpool tried – and failed – for both Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh towards the back end of the summer window.

But now a new option from Portugal has opened up in the form of Porto star Gomes.

The 20-year-old Brazilian moved to Estádio do Dragão in January 2025 for a fee of just €9m (£7.6m), though left-back Wendell did move in the opposite direction to São Paulo as part of the deal.

After an initially slow start, Gomes has really found his feet with the Portuguese giants, contributing towards 20 G/A (16 scored, four assists) in 67 appearances.

This season, Gomes has two goals and two assists in eight Primeira Liga games to his name, illustrating the confidence and swagger that the 20-year-old now plays with.

And according to reports in A Bola, that form has alerted new Reds sporting director Ward as he strives to find a long-term heir to Salah in the Liverpool attack.

Better yet for the Reds, Porto appear to be open to his sale, though they are adamant any deal will come with a hefty price…

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Porto make clear to Liverpool their William Gomes demands

Indeed, having tied Gomes down to a new deal just last week, extending his stay with Porto until June 2031, A Bola are adamant that, while the Portuguese side would be open to his sale, they will not accept a penny less than his €100m (£84.6m, $112m) release clause.

Explaining that decision to extend his deal and having hinted at why they decided to raise his clause from €80m to €100m, Porto boss Francesco Farioli said: “William Gomes’ contract renewal? He’s one of those players. In the six months before playing, he took the time to adjust; last season we could recognise his quality. He played several games, but he lacked some consistency.

“Now, we’re talking about a different player, who has maintained his quality and become much more mature, not only in how he competes, but in how he prepares to compete. He’s increasingly demanding of himself in terms of diet and training. You don’t do it alone; he was open to everyone’s advice, which accelerated his development.

“The renewal was necessary, and the numbers in the release clause make me more comfortable. If someone comes, they’ll have to pay every last cent, but I want to keep him for a few more months. He plays a key role in the team. He’s one of those fundamental players.”

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During Ward’s previous tenure as Liverpool sporting director, the 45-year-old showed his willingness to shop in Portugal, having been the man responsible for bringing both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to Anfield in big-money deals from Porto and Benfica, respectively.

Now a third raid on Portugal for Ward could be on the cards in Gomes, though it is clearly going to take another sizeable fee if the Reds are to land the 20-year-old star.