Liverpool gifted clear path to £60m transfer that fixes major Iraola concern as raging Chelsea reach big decision

Liverpool have been told they have almost free rein to sign Lamine Camara after Chelsea opted against a fresh move, though the Monaco star is just one of three quality midfield additions that new sporting director Julian Ward could look to make.

The Reds went into the new season with a few key transfer questions left unanswered: are their full-backs good enough, did they adequately replace Mohamed Salah on the wing and how energetic are their central midfield options at bringing to life Andoni Iraola’s high-press system?

While long-term plans are in place to address the first two concerns, it is objective number three which appears to be taking precedence.

Indeed, with Ryan Gravenberch losing his place in Iraola’s side and with his Reds XI down on multiple running stats, Iraola and Ward have seemingly decided it is the area in need of urgent attention.

One name that has persistently been thrown up since the summer window shut is Monaco’s Camara, who came within a whisker of joining Chelsea, only for the Ligue 1 side to pull the plug at the 11th hour.

Theories have since emerged that Liverpool were the cause for that collapse, having offered the Principality side a greater wedge if they were to wait for the Reds to make their move.

While these theories have since been denied, the Merseyside giants do look ready to go back in – though, as journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed, it will now cost them much more than the £47m (€55m, $62m) package that the Blues were willing to pay…

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Liverpool favourites to sign Lamine Camara as Chelsea stance emerges

Speaking to CFC Hub, Jacobs revealed the very latest on Liverpool’s interest in Camara and made it perfectly clear why a move to Stamford Bridge now looks to be off the menu.

“If Chelsea move in January, they’d be getting ahead of the market to some degree, because if Alexis Mac Allister leaves Liverpool in summer 2027, then Liverpool are expected to be there for Camara, but they also like Manu Kone and Alex Scott as well,” he said.

“Now Monaco sources tell me that they want 70 million Euros (£60m, $79m) for Camara, which was always their sort of ballpark, and then the argument within Monaco is it kind of came down to 55 because they had an urgency to sell at the point they thought Balogun was off, and then it was back on and then ironically it was off again.

“So for Chelsea to return there, I don’t think it’s just about whether they want the player; I think it’s about, almost out of principle, Monaco going to give them a better deal whether in January or the summer than the 55 million they agreed.

“Their confidence in doing that will come from two things. The first is that they believe Camara is now fine staying until the summer. Personally, I’m not so sure if he gets the right opportunity, but that’s the Monaco perspective.

“And then the second thing in all of this is they believe by the summer or even in January if they change their mind about a mid-season sale they’ll get more of a bidding war, because like I said before Liverpool and some other clubs, I heard Bayern as well the other day, might be prepared to enter the race.

“My feeling is as of now that if that number goes above 55 million then Chelsea are unlikely to be there just because of the relationship with Monaco,” Jacobs added. “But if it drops lower to the point where they come back and get a better deal out of it, then you can never say never. And as you say, they may decide by January that they do have the urgency to bring in another mid-season midfielder.”

Despite those claims, our transfer insider is adamant that the Blues remain on Camara’s trail, with manager Xabi Alonso a huge admirer of the Senegalese’s qualities and instructing the club’s scouts to ‘track every minute’ that the 22-year-old plays in this season.

For that reason alone, sources insist the Blues cannot yet be discounted from the race.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed the player has already made his decision on who he would like to join, given what now looks like a straight choice between the Reds and the Blues.