Liverpool chief Julian Ward makes instant decision on permanent Ronald Araujo transfer from Barcelona

Liverpool have already made up their minds on whether to sign Ronald Araujo permanently next year, with two factors ensuring a rapid decision has been reached by club bosses, though TEAMtalk can reveal who will ultimately decide whether a deal gets the green light.

The Uruguay defender moved to Anfield this summer on loan from Barcelona, having fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick at the Nou Camp.

While carving out a career as one of the game’s most fearsome centre-halves, it is at right-back where Araujo has been deployed – and very successfully at that – by Andoni Iraola so far this season.

Indeed, just seven games into the season, speculation is already gathering pace that Liverpool will look to take up their option on signing the 27-year-old on a permanent basis. That is understood to have been fixed at €55million (£47.2m, $63.8m).

Now, with Julian Ward appointed as the Reds’ new sporting director in succession to Richard Hughes, after his departure to Al-Hilal, reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool are ready to pull the trigger on a permanent deal – and for two very big reasons.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Ward is ‘seriously considering’ taking up that option with immediate effect, rather than waiting until the season’s end, with ‘sources close to the club’ indicating that the Reds have been blown away by his adaptation to English football and that his adaptability to performing at right-back has helped make the defence instantly more settled.

Despite that, TEAMtalk understands that the situation is not as black and white as indicated.

We can also explain why Liverpool are more likely to wait it out before making a permanent decision, while sources have also named the other factor that will still have a say on the 27-year-old’s future…

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Liverpool decision on Araujo will have to wait

Indeed, the 28-cap Uruguay international is only 18 months into a five-and-a-half-year deal signed at Barcelona in January 2025, which saw his salary raised to some £210,000 a week.

And given he is due to turn 28 next March, that is another factor for Liverpool to consider if they are to press the button on a permanent move, given the player is of an age where they are likely to see much return on that initial investment should he then later be sold.

And while Iraola has strongly hinted that Araujo now looks a permanent fixture in his side at right-back, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey can reveal why it is not quite so black and white that the Uruguayan will sign.

Indeed, Bailey says that Araujo himself will only leave Barcelona in 2027 if there is no indication that Flick wants him back at the club, with the Liverpool loan star’s long-term future increasingly dependent on the German head coach’s verdict.

We understand Araujo did not want to leave Barcelona simply for the sake of it, having been initially regarded as an important part of the club’s long-term plans when sporting chief Deco handed him that new long-term deal.

However, his standing changed significantly last season. Araujo made only 11 La Liga starts and found himself having to settle for a number of appearances from the substitutes’ bench, leaving him increasingly frustrated with his situation under Flick.

After discussions with the Barcelona head coach, Araujo was told he could explore a departure, and while clubs in Saudi Arabia were sniffing around, he jumped towards Anfield once the Reds’ interest became known.

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As Bailey also writes: ‘Araujo has also settled quickly into English football and life away from Barcelona, with those around the player increasingly positive about how the move has developed.

‘Liverpool, though, are in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future.

‘Sources confirm the club have plans to hold talks with Araujo in the New Year to discuss his situation and understand how he feels about potentially remaining at Anfield.

‘Liverpool recognise that the €55million option is only relevant if the player himself wants to make the move permanent, and they do not want discussions over his future to become a distraction.

‘The priority at Liverpool is therefore to ensure Araujo remains settled and focused on his performances, with the club’s door effectively open should he decide that Merseyside is where he wants to continue his career.

‘However, speaking to sources close to Araujo’s camp, we understand the defender does not currently regard his Barcelona career as finished, either.’